Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire sets up a new baby bank

The Baby Bliss Baby Bank aims to help alleviate the symptoms of child poverty, while reducing waste and encouraging families to re-gift items that they no longer need.

The local charity is collecting public donations of essential items for babies and children aged 0-3 years. The items will then be passed on for free, from one family to another.

It is a lifeline for families who need help, providing parents with support, and children with the items that they need to thrive. The project supports families in need in Boston and North Kesteven.

Louise Buckingham, CEO of Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire says: “We absolutely know that there is a need for this project. There is no baby bank provision in Boston or North Kesteven and we are seeing more and more families who are unable to afford the basics such as clothes and nappies”.

New figures from an annual survey by the national Baby Bank Alliance show that 220,000 families across the UK were supported by baby banks in 2024, up from 163,000 in the previous year.

The baby bank will offer numerous benefits by providing essential baby items to families in need, reducing financial strain, promoting sustainability, and fostering community support. Baby Bliss will ensure that babies have access to necessary items like clothing, nappies and equipment, whilst also encouraging the reuse and recycling of items.

As well as receiving kind donations from the public, the charity is also working in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and their Tattershall Recycling Centre who are collecting larger items such as prams, buggies and highchairs for the project.

In addition to receiving support to access baby items, the Baby Bliss Project also offers assistance to help resolve the root cause of the family's financial hardship. Citizens Advice advisers are able to assist families with income maximisation, financial capability and grant searches as well as providing employment and housing advice.

If you would like to support the Baby Bliss project, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire are currently looking for donations of the following items:

Nappies and baby toiletries

Clothes aged 0-3 years

Prams and buggies (excluding those with car seats attached)

Baby Baths

Highchairs

Moses baskets

For more details regarding how you can donate items, please contact Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire via [email protected]. They are currently in urgent need of nappies and baby toiletries.

Alternatively, financial donations are welcomed via crowdfunding: Support the Baby Bliss Project

All donations will be gratefully received and used to purchase essential items such as nappies, wet wipes and baby toiletries.