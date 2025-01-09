Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire’s chance to win £1,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is calling for nominations to win a £1,000 Movement for Good Award from Benefact Group.

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is encouraging people to nominate them for a chance to win £1,000 as part of Benefact Group’s annual Movement for Good Awards, which is giving over £1 million away to charities and good causes for the seventh year.

It’s quick and easy to nominate Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire online at www.movementforgood.com

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is nominated, the more chance it has of being selected. In 2024, 11% of charities who won had received less than 10 nominations which shows that every nomination matters and can really make a difference.

Advice via webchat

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire provides free, confidential, independent and impartial advice to all residents in Boston Borough and North Kesteven. The areas of advice include welfare benefits, debt, housing, employment, relationships, education and consumer. For more information visit www.citizensadvicemidlincs.org.uk

Winning the £1000 would enable Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire to continue to support some of the most vulnerable members of our community. This is especially important at the moment with the rising cost of living and the difficulties that this is placing on households.

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is encouraging everyone to use their social media channels to ask people to nominate them to give the charity the best possible chance of winning.

Louise Buckingham, CEO of Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire says that ‘Our team of paid and volunteer staff are so passionate about what we do. We want to help as many people as possible. However as an independent, local charity, we are reliant on funding to do this. We would be so grateful for your support as every penny of funding that we receive, helps us to support more people’.

Face to face advice

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“I am delighted we are once again donating over £1 million to good causes through our Movement for Good Awards as we approach £250 million donated since 2014.

“None of this would be possible without our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. Our Movement for Good Awards help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.