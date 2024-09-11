Clarendon Hall care home participates in HC-One’s annual Gardens in Bloom competition

HC-One’s Clarendon Hall care home in Humberston, Grimsby, has been busy transforming the garden area of their care home in a bid to win the title of this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition, following being part of the judging process to crown the overall winner by guest judge, Rachel de Thame.

The HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition is an annual event where HC-One care homes across the UK enter in the hope of winning in their respective regions. Five regional winners were announced across England, Scotland and Wales, as well as an overall winner being selected to receive a grand prize.

Winners were selected based on strict judging criteria, impressing guest judge, Rachel de Thame, who is a much-loved and celebrated green thumbed gardener, television presenter and actress. Entries submitted showed homes’ creativity displaying innovative garden designs and unique features, and demonstrated community involvement, including participation from residents and the local community.

This year there were no set categories, allowing homes to create their garden however they like, including creating a new fruit or vegetable patch, flower beds/boxes and wildflower gardens. Other ideas included creating dementia and sensory gardens or supporting local wildlife by creating bug hotels to attract and shelter insects, allowing homes to create a garden that best suits residents’ goals and interests.

Clarendon Hall Care Home's Gardening Club - Residents Jean Lennox and Susannah Amos

This demonstrated sustainability through using eco-friendly practices and materials and creating a lasting impact by making sure homes can look after their garden in the long-term.

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall got creative in transforming their blossoming gardens ready for the summer months. Gardening is actively promoted amongst HC-One’s care homes as it has a number of wellbeing benefits including encouraging intergenerational relationships with local schools and community groups who often get involved.

Gardening is also therapeutic, and time spent outdoors can significantly improve the mental and physical health of residents. Clarendon Hall residents and colleagues have been creating a practical and sustainable garden with in shady and harsh habitat areas to ensure an all-round beautiful place for residents to be in, and enjoy gardening club with adaptive equipment made by the local community.

In the sensory garden, there is a wooden gazebo and a wishing well, and there are growing sunflowers, as well as lots of bird feeders that residents like to watch and top up when needed.

Clarendon Hall Care Home's Gardening Club - Fred Ward and Margaret Sethi

In the home’s Jubilee Garden, there is an array of beautiful flowers with red, white and blue plants. Residents wished for a cottage-style garden theme with colourful varieties of plants in different sizes to attract butterflies, birds and other insects. The garden is accessible for all and includes two gates, seating areas and circular patio areas for ease of wheelchair users and families to sit and enjoy the garden. There is also a memorial bench and a beacon to commemorate the Queen's jubilee.

Toni Yardley, Deputy Manager at Clarendon Hall, said:

“Residents, colleagues and the local community really enjoyed transforming the garden area of the home in a bid to enter this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition. I would like to thank all of our residents and colleagues for the hard work they have put in to transforming the garden.

“To create these special environments, we have had help from staff and their families, visitors and young volunteers from different schools and colleges and Duke of Edinburgh students too. It has been a whole community project, and we are very proud.”

Rachel de Thame, HC-One’s Gardens in Bloom competition guest judge, stated:

“I thoroughly enjoyed being a guest judge in this year’s HC-One Garden in Bloom competition and it was my pleasure to review the entries submitted by HC-One care homes.

“There was such a high volume and standard of entries. Thank you to everyone who participated and well done to Clarendon Hall on the amazing transformative work they’ve carried out on their garden area.”