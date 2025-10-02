Clarendon Hall Care Home raises over £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Society with coffee afternoon fundraiser
The afternoon was filled with joy, laughter, and entertainment, with live performances from talented singer George and the Clarendon Hall choir, who helped set a lively and celebratory atmosphere. Guests were also treated to a wonderful selection of homemade cakes, alongside fundraising activities including a raffle and a name card for a luxury hamper.
Thanks to the generosity of all who attended and donated, the event raised an impressive total of over £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society. The charity works tirelessly to support those living with dementia and their families, making this achievement particularly meaningful to everyone at Clarendon Hall.
One of the residents shared: “It was such a lovely afternoon – the singing, the cakes, and being surrounded by family and friends made it so special.”
Hayley Sandison, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home said: “We are so proud of our residents, relatives, and colleagues who came together to support such an important cause. The Alzheimer’s Society is close to many of our hearts, and raising over £1,000 is a fantastic achievement that will make a real difference.”
The event was a wonderful celebration of community spirit and kindness and will be fondly remembered by all who attended.
