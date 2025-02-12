Classic Ibiza to raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at Burghley House

Classic Ibiza returns to the stunning grounds of Burghley House on Saturday, July 26, promising an extra-special show to mark its 10th birthday.

As part of the celebrations, the concert organisers have announced that they will be teaming up with Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice to help raise funds for the vital work they do within the local community.

For more than 70 years, Sue Ryder has been a source of strength and support for anyone living with a life-limiting illness or grief. Dying and grief are universal experiences, but too many people face them alone. The charity provides a safe and reassuring hand people can reach for. From providing care and support for someone at the end of their life to helping someone manage their grief, Sue Ryder knows there is no one size fits all when it comes to how people cope and the help they need.

Asif Shaheed at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice comments: “Thorpe Hall, where Sue Ryder's local hospice is situated, has a long standing relationship with Burghley House, with Stamford and Peterborough being in close proximity to each other and the hospice being involved in a number of events that take place there, such as the Christmas Fayre and Santa Fun Run. Thorpe Hall is the closest hospice to Stamford and over the years many families have been supported by the hospice with end-of-life care and bereavement support.”

Making a donation to couldn’t be easier, as there’s an option to donate when you purchase your tickets on Classic Ibiza’s website. There will also be various fundraising initiatives taking place at the show, including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, as well as collection points at all entry and exit gates. Further funds will be raised at the Sue Ryder shop, selling a range of fun merchandise.

Classic Ibiza raised a grand total of nearly £32,000 on last summer’s tour for charitable causes, an increase of over £10,000 from the previous year. Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward says: “Through the generosity of our incredible audiences up and down the country we continue to raise even more money for the amazing charities we support. Demand for this year’s show is high, so we hope to raise even more money than ever before. A massive thank you to everyone for their donations.”

This summer’s new-look Classic Ibiza will take you on a high-octane rollercoaster ride of the show’s most popular tracks from its 10 year back catalogue. Known for their work alongside dance music greats like Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax, Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra will be performing more tracks than ever before in a set that is all thriller, no filler.

USO will be joined for the first time by the incredible London Community Gospel Choir, who have recorded with music icons such as Adele, Blur, Madonna and Gregory Porter. Supporting them on the decks are DJ Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis. For further information, visit: classicibiza.co.uk