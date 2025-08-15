Clearing: How to nail your university Clearing phone call

Are you thinking of using Clearing to secure a university place? Helen Mercado, Head of Admissions at the University of Derby, shares her top tips for students in Lincolnshire on making that all important phone call.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Clearing?

Clearing is a fantastic opportunity for all students. Whether you are still considering your next steps, changed your mind about where or what to study or waiting to see how exams go, Clearing offers you a range of options to consider, and is open until October 20.

How does a Clearing phone call work?

The University of Derby has shared its top tips for securing a place through Clearing, which remains open until October.

The Clearing process matches applicants to university places. A Clearing call is when you contact a university to see if they have any spaces available to study and to explore your options. It is made to a university hotline where you speak to someone from the university with the opportunity to potentially receive a place to study there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People go through Clearing for many reasons. For example, they’ve made a last-minute decision to go to university, have changed their mind on which university or course to study or didn’t make it into the university they originally applied for.

What will the university want to know?

They will want to know the grades you have achieved from your A Levels or equivalent level 3 qualifications, plus GCSE or equivalent in English, Maths and Science. Don’t worry if you still don’t meet the Clearing entry requirements – there might be an alternative route for you, such as starting at foundation level, which will have lower grade requirements, or a different course, which is more suitable to your needs.

Just as importantly, the university will also want to know what interests you about the subject, and they will be looking for you to display your passion. If you have appropriate work experience or have read any books or journals about a specific area of the subject you’re applying for, tell them about it. Give them a sense of who you are and why you want to study the course.

Ready to make the call?

Take a deep breath and try not to worry – Clearing can be stressful, but universities will do their best to put you at ease. They will want to talk to you, not to your relatives – not because they want to quiz you, but because they want to understand you, and make sure you understand what they are saying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, make sure you have everything to hand. Write down your qualifications, including body, grade and year awarded, certificates and a copy of your personal statement.

Remember that Clearing is not a bad thing; people go through Clearing for a wide range of reasons and have an incredibly positive outcome and open a world of possibilities! You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

At Derby, as well as speaking to us on our Clearing hotline on 01332 592025, you can also contact us via WhatsApp, social media or our website, if making a phone call is not convenient for you.

What should I say on the phone?

Have your current grades and relevant GCSEs or equivalent to hand and make sure you give the correct information about these, including body, grade and year awarded. Universities will check these via UCAS when you make your application, so be sure to be as clear as possible when you speak to us. We recommend reading from your transcript to make sure everything is recorded accurately

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let the university know about any experience you have in the subject you want to study

Tell them about your work experience and extra-curricular activities

Make sure that you have prepared a list of any questions you have, in doing so, you’ll be sure not to miss anything

How can I find out more information?

At the University of Derby, you can find out more about the Clearing process, what subjects are available to study, and frequently asked questions by visiting our website: derby.ac.uk/Clearing.

You could receive a provisional offer to study at the University of Derby this September and we’ll also chat to you about your career goals and guide you through your next steps.