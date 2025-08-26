Cleethorpes and Immingham communities celebrate with two summer events

In Cleethorpes, residents at the Craithie Road Flats came together with the wider community to celebrate with a much-anticipated ‘Open Garden Party’ on Wednesday, 13 August for an afternoon of sunshine, refreshments, and entertainment.

The event marked months of hard work to transform the communal gardens at the retirement flats, with overgrown weeds, uneven pathways, and lifeless flowerbeds transformed into a welcoming and colourful haven.

The event also promoted the importance of community engagement and tackling loneliness, with stalls from the British Red Cross and Age UK providing information on local support services.

Some of LHP’s residents played a key role in planning the event by organising the popular Tombola and raffle prizes - supported by the LHP community fund, which is raised through monthly coffee mornings held at Craithie Road.

The following day, on Thursday, 14 August, LHP hosted a ‘Day of Action’ in Immingham, which proved to be another brilliant opportunity to bring the local community together.

The morning began with a community clean-up around the Ings Lane area, in partnership with Immingham Town Council.

Volunteers from LHP and the council were joined by Frank Sparkes, known locally as the North Wall Cleaner, and a team from energy manufacturing company Phillips 66, who all rolled up their sleeves to tackle litter, flytipping, and general maintenance.

Mattresses, old prams, discarded electronics, and more were cleared, which left pathways cleaner and safer for residents.

In the afternoon, families and residents gathered for a lively ‘Party in the Park’ at Spring Street Park – home to the new playground, part-funded by energy supplier E.ON as part of their social value commitments and delivered in partnership with LHP, and donated to Immingham Town Council.

Snacks and refreshments were kindly provided by a local Tesco branch, thanks to one of LHP’s residents, while children enjoyed games and a bouncy castle in the sunshine.

Humberside Police attended the event alongside other organisations, such as Love Immingham, to speak with residents about their priorities for the area and for One Voice - a voluntary community group focused on making a positive impact in Immingham and the surrounding areas.

“We know how important shared spaces are for building strong communities. Our residents at Craithie Road told us that they didn’t use the garden area much as it wasn’t an inviting space,” said Mel Cheuk, Neighbourhood Officer at LHP.

“Now, it’s somewhere where they can spend time, relax, and socialise - and that’s exactly the outcome we aimed for. Seeing people enjoying the garden again and the wider community joining in with the fun has been truly fantastic.”

Emily McKenna, Neighbourhood Action Plan Corporate Sponsor for Immingham, added:

“Events like this are a fantastic way to bring the community together, they’re productive but also great fun. Ings Lane is looking so much better thanks to everyone’s hard work, and finishing with the party in the park has been a brilliant way to round off the day and give something back to our Immingham customers and also the broader community.”

LHP runs events throughout the year as part of its commitment to creating stronger, better-connected communities. For more information about upcoming events, visit the LHP Facebook page.

1 . Contributed LHP's 'Day of Action' in Immingham began with a community clean-up Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cleethorpes residents celebrated with LHP at its 'Open Garden Party' Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Stalls hosted by LHP and its partners provided entertainment and guidance on local support services Photo: Submitted