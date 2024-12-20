Clips Warm Spaces and winter support for Communities in Lincolnshire

Clip, part of Acis Group, is proud to announce it has received funding from NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) to deliver warm spaces and vital winter support to communities across East and West Lindsey areas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This funding will enable Clip to create welcoming warm spaces and provide essential support to communities during the colder months. From November 2024 through March 2025, sessions will be hosted at the following locations:

· Clip Centre in Mablethorpe

· Alford Storehouse (partnership delivery)

Warm Spaces

· Clip Centre in Gainsborough

· Sturton by Stow

· Saxilby

Anyone attending these sessions will be welcomed with a hot drink and a meal, and a variety of activities designed to provide opportunities for socialisation and combat isolation. Those in need will also receive additional support, including a free slow cooker or heated blanket to help manage heating costs and staying warm in their own homes.

Clip

Barbara Hancock, Wellbeing Services Manager at Clip, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This initiative is about bringing people together to stay warm, safe, and connected during the winter months. We’re committed to supporting the wellbeing of our communities and ensuring no one feels left behind this winter.”

Last year, CLIP ran seven weekly sessions across Gainsborough and Mablethorpe, offering a variety of activities such as quizzes, board games, singalongs, and games for children. Wellbeing Hub staff provided advice and signposting, while hot drinks and warm meals gave the opportunity for social interaction and helped participants, especially older individuals, cope with the winter's cost-of-living challenges. The initiative's success led to some activities continuing beyond the funding period, with attendees forming their own ongoing meet-ups. The warm spaces also introduced participants to volunteering, providing a boost to their wellbeing and confidence.

The program profoundly impacted individuals, including a young woman with physical disabilities who grew more independent and social, and an ex-serviceman with PTSD who found purpose through companionship, volunteering, and further learning opportunities. These stories highlight how the warm spaces reduced isolation, fostered belonging, and improved mental health. Building on this success, CLIP aims to expand into new areas to support even more people in need.

Clip Warm Spaces this winter

Emma Innesbeer, Delivery Manager for Employment and Wellbeing at Clip, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the support from NHS Lincolnshire ICB, we can make a real difference for individuals and families facing winter pressures. This provision offers practical help and a sense of community for those who need it most.”

Clip encourages local residents to take advantage of these warm spaces and join in the activities, which are open to everyone. Further information, including session times, can be found on Clip’s website or by contacting your local Clip centre in Market Rasen, Mablethorpe and Gainsborough.www.cliplearning.com

Clip extends heartfelt thanks to the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board for its continued commitment to community wellbeing. Through this partnership, we aim to bring warmth, comfort, and hope to our communities during the challenging winter months.