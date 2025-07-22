Cllr Barrie Pierpoint reflects on first months as the Worshipful the Mayor of Boston

The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston with local police cadets

An update from the Worshipful the Mayor of Boston, Cllr Barrie Pierpoint: "I have been Mayor of this fantastic Borough for around two months now. I feel very privileged to hold this great civic honour.

"From the start, I made a pledge to be 'a Mayor of the People.' I am really enjoying getting to know all the varied communities that make the Borough the fantastic place it is. I hope that from my visits, people are seeing how approachable and down-to-Earth I am. I am always happy to chat, answer any questions and have my photo taken with you.

"I am learning something new about Boston and the borough with every visit and event I attend. That's all down to the people that make this such a great community to be part of.

"In my first few weeks, I have already met many different people and got involved in events, visits and openings. It is so enjoyable to get out and about to meet you all. I have found everything I have been to so far very interesting, enjoyable, educational and with great community spirit, and I hope my visits have been memorable for you as they are for me.

The Mayor on an allotment visit

"Did you know that the Mayor of Boston also holds the ceremonial title of Admiral of the Wash? It was a great honour to attend the Annual Seaman's Service in this role.

If you would like me to attend your event, business or organisation, please contact the Mayor's Office; Alison Hull, Civic and Member Services Officer [email protected]"

Some of the events and visits the Mayor has attended so far this year:

Butterfly Hospice annual butterfly release

Opening of Drayton Motors new showroom

Officially receiving Herbert Ingram's watch on behalf of the Borough

Sea Sunday service at St Botolph's Church

A resident's 100th birthday at Skirbeck Court

LHP Community clean up event in Staniland

Boston Hanse Day Event

Boston Book Festival

Elmwood House Coffee Morning to meet residents

Bridge House Upper School Careers Week to meet students

A visit to the Council Chamber by Boston Police Cadets

Coffee morning at Elmwood House Care Home

Boston Foodbank and Asda National Food Drive

Armed Forces Day flag raising in the War Memorial Garden

Future Fest

Visits to various allotments to meet tenants

Skirbeck Court Summer Fete

Boston's Strongest and Food Festival

Official opening of Tonic Health Community Hub, Pescod Square

Annual Seaman's Sunday

Opening of Pavers Footwear store at Dobbies