CLOTHING CHOICES MAY INFLUENCE WHERE SKIN CANCER DEVELOPS

People in Boston are being urged to stay safe this summer, with around 1,300 cases of melanoma skin cancer diagnosed in the East Midlands every year.*

The call comes as new analysis by Cancer Research UK suggests that clothing choices may influence where skin cancer develops.**

The latest data (from 2018-2021) shows that, across the UK, 40% of melanomas in men were diagnosed on the torso (back, chest and stomach) – more than any other part of the body. This translates to around 3,700 cases every year.

However, in women, the most common location is the lower limbs (from the hips to the feet) - with more than a third of cases diagnosed here – around 3,200 cases every year.

Cancer Research UK is encouraging people in the East Midlands to take care, as around 120 men and 70 women in the region lose their lives to melanoma each year.***

The charity says behaviour in the sun, like what people wear or how much sunscreen they use, could be influencing where skin cancer develops on their bodies.

For example, men might be tempted to go without a shirt, while women might wear shorts or skirts as the weather gets warmer. Surface area could also be playing a role as men’s torsos are typically bigger than women’s and women’s legs take up a larger proportion of their body surface area.

Although wearing less clothing in hot weather can help people stay cool, it also means that more skin is exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, which can damage the DNA in cells and cause skin cancer.

In fact, 87% of melanoma cases – that's around 17,100 in the UK each year - are caused by overexposure to UV radiation, which is why it’s so vital to enjoy the sun safely and avoid using sunbeds.****

To help raise vital awareness, Cancer Research UK has joined forces with NIVEA Sun to encourage people to protect their skin this summer, following three simple steps:

Spend time in the shade , especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK.

, especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK. Cover up with clothes , a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protection sunglasses.

, a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protection sunglasses. Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and 4 or 5 stars generously and regularly.

The charity’s spokesperson for the East Midlands, Patrick Keely, said: “Skin cancer rates across the UK are set to hit a record high this year, but the good news is most cases are preventable. So, as the weather gets warmer, it’s really important to look after yourself in the sun. Getting sunburnt just once every couple of years can triple your risk of melanoma skin cancer, compared to never being burnt.

“That’s why we’re working in partnership with NIVEA Sun to remind people to seek shade, cover up and apply sunscreen regularly. It’s not just the hot, sunny days you need to watch out for – in the East Midlands, UV rays can be strong enough to cause skin damage between mid-March and mid-October, even when it’s cloudy or cool.”

Nearly 100 years ago, Cancer Research UK helped prove that UV radiation can cause skin cancer. Since then, the charity has learnt more about how skin cancer starts and spreads and is pioneering ways to prevent, detect and treat the disease.

Advances like this mean that, today in the East Midlands Cancer Alliance area, around 9 in 10 adults (91%) diagnosed with melanoma will survive their disease for five years or more.*****

Jemma added:"Improvements in skin cancer survival rates highlight the remarkable progress driven by our research. But the growing number of people diagnosed with melanoma in the region, and across the UK, is still concerning.

“If you notice anything different on your skin like a new mole, a mole that’s changed in size, shape, or colour, or any patch of skin that looks out of the ordinary - don't ignore it, speak to your GP. We want to beat skin cancer for everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from - early diagnosis is key and could make all the difference."

For more tips and advice visit cruk.org/sunsafety