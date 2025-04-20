Column Bob’s Brainwaves thanks Virginia House volunteers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We have had the help of an amazing group of adults with learning disabilities from Virginia House in Louth. They have enjoyed helping us with putting the various small booklets into piles to go in the main Bob’s Brainwaves packs.
They have told us how much they like working on this project because they feel they are giving back to their community using their skills and talents. We would just like to say a big thank you as it has really helped us and saved a lot of time.
It was great to see everyone on a beautiful sunny day in the garden at Virginia House and surprise them with a box of biscuits.
Event to come is : The 10th Annual Memory Walk organised by Louth Rotary Club on Sunday, May 18 starting at St James Church at 2pm. Registration at 1.30pm £5 Adult £2 Child. Email. [email protected]