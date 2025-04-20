Column Bob’s Brainwaves thanks Virginia House volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I have had a lot of fun this week surprising Bob’s Brainwaves community supporters.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have had the help of an amazing group of adults with learning disabilities from Virginia House in Louth. They have enjoyed helping us with putting the various small booklets into piles to go in the main Bob’s Brainwaves packs.

They have told us how much they like working on this project because they feel they are giving back to their community using their skills and talents. We would just like to say a big thank you as it has really helped us and saved a lot of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was great to see everyone on a beautiful sunny day in the garden at Virginia House and surprise them with a box of biscuits.

Busy collating leaflets for the Bob’s Brainwaves packs

Event to come is : The 10th Annual Memory Walk organised by Louth Rotary Club on Sunday, May 18 starting at St James Church at 2pm. Registration at 1.30pm £5 Adult £2 Child. Email. [email protected]