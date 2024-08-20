Communities across Lincolnshire set to come together for Macmillan Coffee Morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Lincolnshire raised a staggering £274,280 from Coffee Morning in 2023 helping to support people like Al, who passed away just 4 months after his cancer diagnosis.

Macmillan’s iconic Coffee Morning is back this September 27th with people across Lincolnshire set to raise thousands for people living with cancer.

The event, which sees communities come together over food and drink, is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser, helping to raise money for vital cancer support services across the region.

Last year £18 million was raised through Coffee Mornings across the UK, with people in Lincolnshire contributing an incredible £274,280, enough to run the Online Community forum for 1 year, during which time more than 700,000 people affected by cancer in the UK could give emotional and practical support to each other on anything to do with cancer – from treatments, to coping with everyday life, to the death of a loved one.

The need for Macmillan’s support services is greater than ever, so the charity is calling on supporters to get involved again and help make a difference for people living with cancer.

Last year Danny Gower, 38, from Grimsby in North East Lincolnshire, lost his stepdad Al, just 4 months after he was initially diagnosed with bowel cancer which later spread through his spine and brain.

Danny said: “He was everything I ever wanted in a Dad and so much more. The hole this has left in all our hearts is unmeasurable, a void in our lives that can never be filled.”

Danny’s stepdad Al was diagnosed with bowel cancer and sadly passed away at 49 years old in August last year.

Danny said: “In early April 2023, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which meant battling through an operation and chemotherapy. After a long time in the hospital for various scans and tests, we were told the cancer had spread to his spine and brain, and he was given just six to eight weeks left with us.

“He was discharged from the hospital to spend his time at home with his family by his side in early August 2023. Al’s first two weeks at home were spent with his loved ones laughing and joking. After those first two weeks, one evening Al said he was feeling like he needed to lay down, and he slept for a full day.

“The following day, he awoke as a different person. He was in immense pain and unable to move from his bed. Our family sat by his side and helped the incredible care team as best as we could.

“On Thursday 29th August 2023, Al took his last two breaths with my Mum by his side, holding his hand, after fighting the cancer with every ounce of strength he had.

“Although Al wasn’t my father by blood, for more than half my life he took me under his wing as his own, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything he did for our family. Al was an incredible Dad to my younger sister, and the best partner to my Mum.

Danny’s workplace, Laser Red, hosted a Macmillan Coffee Morning in memory of Al, raising nearly £2000 for Macmillan and plan to host another one this year.

Danny said: “I can’t thank all the community nurses, and Macmillan staff enough, as well as my little sister Erin, Mum Jo, and Al’s niece Andrea for the care, love and devotion to making Al’s final moments as comfortable, pain-free, and laughter-filled as possible. Words can’t describe how much we all needed each other and without you all, Al’s final moments wouldn’t have been what they were.”

Claire Spencer, Marketing Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “The countdown to Coffee Morning is officially on, and it’s always so fantastic to see so many people get involved. Whether it’s a chai afternoon, a ‘barks and bakes’ dog walk or a kitchen disco in the office, every Coffee Morning has the power to raise vital pennies and pounds which makes a huge difference to those living with cancer.”

This year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning will officially take place on Friday 27th September, but people can get involved whenever and wherever they like.

Claire continued: “Macmillan relies almost entirely on public donations to make a difference, so every penny raised through Coffee Mornings helps us continue to do whatever it takes to help people living with cancer live life as fully as they can.”

Let’s do Coffee Morning! To sign up to host a Coffee Morning or find out more information, visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee