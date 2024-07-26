Community assets in the Hatton area invited to express interest in pilot energy efficiency scheme
National Grid has made funding available to East Lindsey District Council to help support these important buildings which are seen as at the heart of communities.
The £162,500 funding was part of National Grid’s social and community commitments as part of recent upgrade works at the Hatton Gas Compressor Station to help support a project that would provide a legacy to the local area.
East Lindsey is using the funding to support energy efficiency improvements to community buildings within a designated area of the district close to of Hatton as well as upskilling officers and local volunteers to act as community energy champions.
Cllr Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture and Carbon Reduction said: “Village halls and community centres are the lifeblood of village life and so it is important that they are energy efficient to ensure they are as warm as they can be in winter while reducing energy costs for the community.
“The dedicated Sustainable Warmth Team at East Lindsey District Council are doing amazing things supporting residents for the last two years with information, advice and grant funding to make properties more energy efficient. Increasingly, enquiries have been received from those responsible for community assets – in particular village halls – who are keen to understand what funding might be available to help make buildings warmer and reduce utility costs.
“I am delighted and grateful to the National Grid for this funding for this important pilot project. If you are a volunteer who helps run a community asset within 10miles of Hatton, please do get in touch to express an interest.
Community assets must fall within the geographical area around Hatton Gas Compressor Station as outlined on the map and eligibility will be subject to an initial scoring criteria and full assessment.
Groups that have met the initial scoring criteria will have a full assessment undertaken by a specialist energy assessor to determine the needs of their building and potential areas for improvement.
They will then be invited to further apply for a share of funding available for capital works and will be fully supported from start to finish as works are undertaken.
For further information, please contact East Lindsey’s Sustainable Development Officer, Dean Hempsall, [email protected] for an expressions of interest form to be returned by Friday 30 August.
