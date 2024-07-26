Community assets in the Hatton area invited to express interest in pilot energy efficiency scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers who run community centres and village halls in the Hatton area have the opportunity to apply for upgrade works to make their facilities more energy efficient and cheaper to run.

National Grid has made funding available to East Lindsey District Council to help support these important buildings which are seen as at the heart of communities.

The £162,500 funding was part of National Grid’s social and community commitments as part of recent upgrade works at the Hatton Gas Compressor Station to help support a project that would provide a legacy to the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lindsey is using the funding to support energy efficiency improvements to community buildings within a designated area of the district close to of Hatton as well as upskilling officers and local volunteers to act as community energy champions.

Communities within a 10 mile area of Hatton can apply for energy efficiency support in a new pilot s

Cllr Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture and Carbon Reduction said: “Village halls and community centres are the lifeblood of village life and so it is important that they are energy efficient to ensure they are as warm as they can be in winter while reducing energy costs for the community.

“The dedicated Sustainable Warmth Team at East Lindsey District Council are doing amazing things supporting residents for the last two years with information, advice and grant funding to make properties more energy efficient. Increasingly, enquiries have been received from those responsible for community assets – in particular village halls – who are keen to understand what funding might be available to help make buildings warmer and reduce utility costs.

“I am delighted and grateful to the National Grid for this funding for this important pilot project. If you are a volunteer who helps run a community asset within 10miles of Hatton, please do get in touch to express an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community assets must fall within the geographical area around Hatton Gas Compressor Station as outlined on the map and eligibility will be subject to an initial scoring criteria and full assessment.

Groups that have met the initial scoring criteria will have a full assessment undertaken by a specialist energy assessor to determine the needs of their building and potential areas for improvement.

They will then be invited to further apply for a share of funding available for capital works and will be fully supported from start to finish as works are undertaken.