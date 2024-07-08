Community cares for Deepings' rivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from Market Deeping, Deeping Gate, and Deeping St James come together to keep their river tidy.

The Deepings River Action Group want to thank everyone who joined them for their very first litter pick along the Welland. Group leaders Andrew, Phil, and Dee were delighted that 20 volunteers arrived bright and early on a Saturday morning to clear litter from the riverside.

Formed and run by volunteers from Market Deeping, Deeping Gate, and Deeping St James this new volunteer group have adopted a stretch of the River Welland as it runs from Market Deeping out to Scout Island (past Deeping St James). The group aims to tackle litter pollution which would otherwise persist in the environment and has big plans to work with partners to resolve river issues and start habitat management projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the first, very successful, event 20 volunteers collected 13 of bags of litter, a broom handle, and a pallet from the banks of the Welland.

Deepings River Action Group

The volunteer team are busy planning their next events. The next litter pick will be in support of the Deeping Raft Race, starting once the race has completed the team will ensure that any litter has been removed from the riverbanks after this busy event.

Join their facebook group to find out more about upcoming events and other river news - www.facebook.com/groups/2171661496503048. Alternatively, you can sign up to their newsletter by emailing – [email protected].

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.