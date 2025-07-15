Community centre is fit for the future

The Community Centre's smart Sports Hall

People living on a Lincoln estate are celebrating their “new look” meeting hub, which has been revamped at a cost of £300,000.

A team from the Gelder Group, in Sturton by Stow, has finished the transformation of the Sudbrooke Drive Community Centre on the city’s Ermine Estate East, after being awarded a contract by the City of Lincoln Council.

The work, carried out as part of a Government Framework agreement, was financed by the UKSPF (UK Shared Prosperity Fund).

Changes included the creation of new meeting rooms, a revamped sports hall and toilets and the addition of a smart café area. The Centre also has on-site parking.

Sudbrooke Drive Community Centre's new Cafe/Bar area

The Council supported Alive Church, which runs the café, and Bishop Grosseteste University in bringing forward this project to fruition.

Other partners involved included the NHS LPFT (NHS Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust), Lincolnshire County Council and other stakeholders.

Alive Church project leader Simon Nicoll said: “The café is open to the public and will offer a range of services to people needing advice with issues such as banking and finding work.”

Gelder Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Gelder said: “We’re proud to have played a role in breathing new life into such an important community space.

“The Sudbrooke Drive Community Centre is now a modern, welcoming hub that will support local residents for years to come.

"Projects like this demonstrate the power of collaboration, and it’s been a privilege to work alongside the City of Lincoln Council and all the partners involved to help deliver real, lasting value to the community.”