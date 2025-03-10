Community Cuppa bringing tenants together in Billinghay

Working with Volunteer Centre Services (VCS), North Kesteven District Council has offered a weekly community get-together to its tenants in Billinghay, successfully bringing together a variety of people and helping tackle isolation.

Despite living close together, it can be easy for any of us to become isolated from those around us. The council secured funding from the Community Lottery to launch an initial year of events aimed at bringing the community together for social and wellbeing activities, also supported by Lincolnshire Co-op.

As many as 16 residents attend the Community Room at The Whyche, Billinghay, each week. Activities on offer include games, puzzles, arts and craft activity, with tea, cake and socialising being always on offer.

Organisers report that a game of dominos is always a firm favourite, and that a number of special events have taken place such as visits from the Sleaford Ukelele Band, the Green Doctors and an indoor garden party.

Sleaford Ukelele Band performing for residents at the Billinghay Community Cuppa

Councillor Mrs Sally Tarry, Executive Board Member with interest in Corporate and Community Services at North Kesteven District Council said: “It’s gratifying to see the proceeds of our Community Lottery being invested back in the wellbeing of the community in this way. Even more so, that successful partnership working with VCS and the support of Lincolnshire Co-op has made such a positive project possible.

“The tenants who attend the Community Cuppa are getting so much out of the sessions, with a slew of positive feedback and reports of the group leading to reinforced friendships and community spirit.

“It’s clear to see that simple actions can go a long way, and that the promise of a cuppa, a cake and a chat is still valued in this day and age.”

Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, and included comments on the warm welcome they’ve received, enjoying meeting other people and sharing laughs, and learning new skills.

Participants at the Billinghay Community Cuppa enjoying craft activities

Encouraging comments from attendees include: “Super atmosphere and a warm welcome with a listening ear”; “It has given me confidence” and “I wish more people would come because they would enjoy themselves”.

The events are planned to continue until at least June, and hopefully beyond, subject to funding being available. It is hoped that more communities of council tenants will be able to enjoy their own Community Cuppa, and trial events are currently taking place in Ruskington.

Any local Billinghay resident is welcome to join the weekly Community Cuppa at The Whyche Community Room, on Tuesdays from 10am – 12noon.

For more information please contact Clare Clayton, Partnerships Officer, NKDC, email: [email protected] or call 01529 414155.