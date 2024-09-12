Community health day in Sleaford offers help with falls, aches and pains

The falls, aches and pains event is a community health day in Sleaford.

A special community health day is being held in Sleaford today (Thursday September 12) called the Sleaford Falls, Aches & Pains Event.

It is being organised by K2 Healthcare, the Primary Care Network supporting the six GP practices in Sleaford and surrounding area and is being held at the New Life Centre, on Mareham Lane, Sleaford. This is the 'Sleaford Falls, Aches & Pains Event'.

Gemma Wright, Personalised Care Lead at K2 PCN, explained: “We have invited over 500 people to the day, with one to one wellbeing checks, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and over 30 services to support and advise relating to everything from a stumble or fall, to living with aches or pain.”

If you have had a stumble or a fall recently, you may have received a text message from your GP Surgery about this event. If so, make sure you book an appointment so that you can have a chat with the right person.

If you have not had a letter or a text, you can still go along, find out more about falls, living with pain and what your community has to offer.

This is a free event offering tips and advice to help you.

You can get physiotherapy advice and assessment, there is a falls prevention workshop, presentations and advice, pain management help, guidance on your overall health and wellbeing, community services and groups in your local area, effective, practical ways to manage your aches and pains.

There is also a free goodie bag, raffle and refreshments provided.

For more information call: 07825 518033.