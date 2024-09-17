At an event at the New Life Centre on Mareham Lane in Sleaford, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, other clinicians and technical experts gave free advice and checks to 100s of locals aged over 65 who are living in pain or have poor mobility.

Gemma Wright from K2 Healthcare, which operates services at GP practices in Grantham and Sleaford, was one of the organisers. She said: “It’s really personalised care as to why they came and what support they’d like. There’s lot and lots of services that are really relevant.

“Falls can be caused by so many different things. It might be to do with their medication, it might be to do with a long-term condition – dementia, Parkinson’s.”

She said the support they provide from the event might be medical or social, such as recommending a community group.

Tim Collett has been suffering after damage to his ankle which has meant he hasn’t been able to go running like he enjoys. He said he came to “see what was going on” and he was given “some really good pointers on how to get back into running”. He now hopes to return to running 10-plus miles when his feet are “back on the ground”.

Technology was a big part in the day. Groups and organisations providing advice there included: Great Northern Physiotherapy, who were using a bluetooth-enabled ball to help patients assess their balance, Flippin’ Pain, who were talking about ways people can manage pain and look at their pain from a different point of view, and NRS who had a robotic cat for dementia patients on display, as well as other tools and gadgets which can support people to live at home for as long as possible.

The organisers say they are working on delivering similar events at other towns across Lincolnshire.

1 . UGC-Image-405764 Key players in the community health event. From left - Laura Weingaertner, Jo Taylor, Rod Munro, Fiona Monk, Gemma Wright and Matt Evans Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . UGC-Image-405767 Tim Collett went to the event for advice on his ankle. Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-405783 L-R Maxine Gravill, Elaine Mitchell of The Lincolnshire Sleep Hub and the Sleep charity. Photo: Andy Hubbert