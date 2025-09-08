Community mosaic takes shape

Assembling the community mosaic. L-R Nils Wilkinson, artist/designer Rachael Audrey Clark-Harris and Robert Clark. Photo: David Dawson

An art project running across several market towns in Lincolnshire over the summer came to its finale last week with projects in Horncastle and Wainfleet St Mary.

Art Aspirations has been a community-led East Lindsey District Council project that has been running across six market towns this summer, celebrating their unique identities through the creation of collaborative artworks.

The project, funded through the East Lindsey Investment Fund, has seen local Lincolnshire artists holding town centre workshops with residents to create fantastic new pieces that reflect the hopes, stories and aspirations of each place.

The final workshop for the project was held at the Joseph Banks Centre in Horncastle, tasked with assembling the Horncastle mosaic.

Nils Wilkinson working on the Horncastle mosaic. Photo: David Dawson

A key part of the part of the Art Aspirations Horncastle project has been that local residents have been invited to contribute to a stunning community mosaic led by artists Rachael Clark-Harris and Nils Wilkinson.

The project celebrates Horncastle’s heritage and creativity, with participants of all ages helping to shape a lasting artwork that reflects the town’s spirit, said Kate Giffen, Place Officer (Market Towns), at East Lindsey District Council.

"The workshops have been really well supported by local councillors and community groups.

“It’s been a fantastic way to gather local views and ideas in a creative and informal setting.

Mosaic artist/designer, Rachael Audrey Clark-Harris. Photo: David Dawson

"People have been sharing stories, memories, and hopes for their towns, which are feeding directly into the final artworks.”

The mosaic, created through a series of hands-on workshops, is a colourful collaboration that will be displayed publicly at the centre, offering a lasting legacy of community pride and artistic expression.

In Wainfleet, Emma Chippendale has worked with residents to paint a mural inspired by personal and collective aspirations, focusing on the area’s natural and built environments.

In Alford Ewan East from SoundLincs has run a project of live music, songwriting, and recordings exploring local spaces through sound and storytelling.

In Louth, Sgraffito ceramic tile-marking workshops were hosted by artist Ruth Stanley, which will be displayed in Spout Yard Park.

At Wragby, Harriet Shonfeld has created a collaborative textile canopy weaving together local stories and symbols.

While in Spilsby a community map painted on a wall of a local café and community hub was led by Joanna Pass.

The artists who have run sessions and all the residents who have taken part have been thanked for creating these stunning new artworks that celebrate these towns, and for coming together and supporting some of the public spaces including market stalls, libraries, museums and galleries.

Each artwork will have an official launch during September or October.