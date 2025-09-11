Community pool celebrates 50th anniversary

The sun shone as volunteers and supporters past and present came together to celebrate the occasion at the open air pool on Sunday September 7.

A special reception was held at 12pm and over 70 people were there to listen to chairperson Mel Wright give a speech thanking all the people who had been part of the pool’s journey over the last 50 years.

She praised the work of the current committee members, volunteers and lifeguards and gave a special mention to Carl and Georgina Bradley who have been keeping the pool water sparkling for over 21 years.

Local MP Caroline Johnson, District Councillor Rob Kendrick, County Councillor Dave Parry and chair of Metheringham Parish Council, Mark Worthington were among the guests, along with many other parish councillors who have supported the pool this year.

They were also joined by representatives of many of the groups who use the pool including Harry and Henry, pupils from Metheringham Primary School, Carla from The Gables, Mary Ann from Nocton & District WI and Sam Bryant from their sister lido pool at Billinghay.

Doreen and Bryan Blackband, who were part of the team of villagers who dug the pool out in 1975 also visited, together with Alan Jones, Kerri Hawbrook, Liz Keal, Jason Taylor and Stella Whitehead and Peter Surch who fundraised for the pool over many years when he worked as a postman in the village; just a few of the many people who have kept the pool going over the years.

Mel also paid tribute to Dian Robinson, who ran the pool for over 25 years. Sadly, Dian passed away earlier this year, but her daughter Rhea was in attendance.

Mel gave a special shout-out to the contractors, Allan & Mitch from Sustainable Urban Developments, Tim from T Newton Electrical and Andy from AGM Landscaping who have been working tirelessly on the refurbishment project this year. Guests were able to see and use the new changing rooms and toilets and hear the plans for completing the disabled changing space.

All of this was made possible by the grants and donations received from the Meg Beerfest, Heath Farm Energy, Wilcox Homes, Metheringham Parish Council and the FCC Communities Foundation.

Mel was also able to announce news which has just come through that Lincoln Minster Round Table have awarded the pool £4,000 towards the purchase of a mobile hoist to replace the elderly chair hoist; this will allow more swimmers with limited mobility to get into the pool and swim.

Following the reception, the pool was open for the Splash Bash, an afternoon of family fun in the pool with a barbecue and Franklin Farms Hog Roast on the poolside and special appearances from Dora the Duck, Baby Shark and Bingo!

The day concluded with the final Moon Swim of the season.

The whole event would not have been possible without the Fundraising Committee who organised the event and the raffle. They are also grateful to Marisa from Mendology, who led the family pool games in the afternoon and Joanna from The Gentle Co. who started the day with a calming Meditation Session.

The work of the pool never stops, and the team of volunteers are looking forward to welcoming everyone in the local and wider community to enjoy the pool for the next 50 years.

