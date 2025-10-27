Community remembers with 4,000 poppy display

The community poppy display hung on the Wyvern railings on Southgate.

Volunteers in the Sleaford area have come together to create a fantastic community poppy display in town to mark the build up to Remembrance Sunday.

Sleaford Royal British Legion launched its first ever Community Remembrance Poppy Display which was unveiled on Saturday October 25 at Monument Gardens.

The wonderful creative community of Sleaford has made and donated over 4,000 poppies – some knitted, some crafted from plastic bottles and other materials.

Over the last week, the poppies have been tied on to camouflage nets by volunteers based upstairs in the Legionnaires Club.

Poppies were wrapped around the Sleaford sign in Monument Gardens.

They also hosted a coffee morning at the venue on Thursday.

The poppies have been attached to the Wyvern railings around Monument Gardens outside the museum, as well as wrapped around the trees and Sleaford sign.

The British Legion also hosted its Poppy Prom concert at St George’s Academy hall on Saturday evening featuring music by Sleaford Concert Band and Miller Magic Big Band, with ticket proceeds going to the local Poppy Appeal.

- More photos next week at at www.lincolnshireworld.com