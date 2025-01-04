Community responders ready to support emergency services amid amber weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As an amber weather warning for snow grips the region, the Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team (L-CAT) has placed its dedicated volunteer responders on standby to assist emergency services across the county.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Equipped with 4x4 vehicles fitted with all-terrain and all-weather tyres, the responders are ready to face the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions.

From helping stranded vehicles to resolving access issues, the team will work tirelessly through the night to ensure vital services can continue uninterrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L-CAT operates a dedicated control room to oversee its network of responders, ensuring a coordinated and efficient approach to every callout.

L-CAT responders supporting emergency services at a previous snow-related incident

The volunteers’ commitment ensures that, no matter the circumstance, they are always ready to support those in need.

“Our responders are prepared to assist emergency services and communities in navigating the challenges posed by this severe weather. Their dedication is a testament to the strength of our team and the importance of community collaboration,” said a spokesperson for L-CAT.

As the snow begins to fall in neighbouring counties, L-CAT urges residents to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor weather updates. Together, we can face these challenging conditions with resilience and care.