Community responders ready to support emergency services amid amber weather warning
Equipped with 4x4 vehicles fitted with all-terrain and all-weather tyres, the responders are ready to face the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions.
From helping stranded vehicles to resolving access issues, the team will work tirelessly through the night to ensure vital services can continue uninterrupted.
L-CAT operates a dedicated control room to oversee its network of responders, ensuring a coordinated and efficient approach to every callout.
The volunteers’ commitment ensures that, no matter the circumstance, they are always ready to support those in need.
“Our responders are prepared to assist emergency services and communities in navigating the challenges posed by this severe weather. Their dedication is a testament to the strength of our team and the importance of community collaboration,” said a spokesperson for L-CAT.
As the snow begins to fall in neighbouring counties, L-CAT urges residents to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor weather updates. Together, we can face these challenging conditions with resilience and care.