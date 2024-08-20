Community support charity gifted £1,500 by Lincolnshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bourne Salvation Army has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire to support its vital work.

The Salvation Army is a worldwide Christian church and registered charity which has been fighting against social inequality and transforming lives for over 150 years.

It aims to combat loneliness, isolation, financial debt, poverty, mental health, modern day slavery, and much more.

The Salvation Army in Bourne has been established since 1990 and expresses its faith through charitable action and by working at the heart of the community following the principle of serving others without discrimination.

The donation came as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Lieutenant Sara O’Grady, Commanding Officer at Bourne Salvation Army, said: “We were thrilled to receive the donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. There is so much need at this time, and everything that people give is directly used to develop the work of the church and support people in the local community.

“The donation will be used to support our community outreach programmes through our ‘Café Connect’ drop-in and community lunch. Our children’s work within the church will also benefit from this donation, providing out of school activities at highly subsidised rates, so all families who want access can join in.

“Donations like these are wonderful, without them we simply couldn’t function. The Community Fund scheme is a beautiful way for Barratt and David Wilson Homes to support local communities.

“The people we help at Bourne Salvation Army may not be able to directly thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes, but rest assured, the donation received has made a huge difference to so many people's lives.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Bourne Salvation Army a donation to support the important work it does in the local community.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Bourne Salvation Army.

For more information on developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Lincolnshire or David Wilson Homes in Lincolnshire.