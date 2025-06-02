Community volunteer opportunity to join the Mayor’s Fundraising Committee
The committee will help organise fundraising events to support the local good causes, community projects and charities the Mayor is supporting during his year.
Cllr Barrie Pierpoint said: “Volunteering is a great way to meet new friends, be part of a team, learn from each other, be involved in organising various community fundraising activities, gain confidence, sense of belonging and contribute to the success of the Mayor’s Fundraising Committee.”
The Mayor’s Fundraising Committee will be planning, organising and managing event activities throughout the year to raise funds for much needed good causes, charities and community projects which have been nominated.
Anyone who wants a career or to gain more experience in event management would certainly learn and benefit from the experience that this opportunity provides.
The Mayor is also inviting local schools, businesses and other community groups within the borough to contribution to his projects with their own fundraising events.
The Mayor’s fundraising committee are happy to assist with anyone organising an event to raise funds for his nominated causes.
If you are interested in the volunteer opportunity, please contact Cllr Barrie Pierpoint direct on 07720 406806 or by email to [email protected]
If you represent a local charity, good cause or community project and wish to be considered by the Mayor’s Fundraising Committee, please send your details to [email protected]