Compass Community School Fen Park to host open day for families and the local community

Compass Community School Fen Park, a small and friendly independent school located in Bicker, Lincolnshire, is inviting families, and members of the local community to an open day on Tuesday 8th July, from 4pm to 6pm.

Fen Park offers specialist education for primary and secondary learners aged 7–17 with Social, Emotional & Mental Health (SEMH) needs. The school is part of the Compass Community Schools network, known nationally for its therapeutic and individualised approach to inclusive education.

Led by Executive Headteacher Stacy Smith, Fen Park was established in response to a growing local need for high-quality SEND provision. The school provides a nurturing and structured environment where learners are taught in small groups of no more than six, ensuring personalised attention and support. Each learner benefits from a bespoke curriculum that takes into account their needs, interests and goals—allowing for both academic progress and emotional growth.

With purpose-designed classrooms for English, maths, science, humanities, and primary education, the site also includes a sensory room, therapy room, a breakout cabin and well-maintained outdoor areas. These facilities support learners' social, emotional and physical development – while weekly community visits and extracurricular opportunities encourage confidence and independence.

Visitors to the open day will have the opportunity to tour the facilities, meet key staff and learn more about Fen Park’s holistic approach. Staff will be on hand to lead children’s activities and to explain how the school supports learners to rebuild their confidence, re-engage with education, and thrive both personally and academically.

A limited number of places at Compass Community School Fen Park are currently available. For more information or to book a place at the open day on Tuesday 8th July, please contact [email protected].