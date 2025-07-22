Conference tackles uncertainty and challenges in the care sector

The theme for the event, hosted at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln by former BBC presenter Melvyn Prior, was Building Resilience and Excellence in Lincolnshire's Care Sector - Responding to Uncertainty and Challenge.

Those attending addressed some of the big issues facing the adult social care sector, including rising workforce costs, quality and regulation, and cyber security.

“It was great to see the positivity in the room despite the changes and challenges that we are all experiencing in health and care,” said Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of the Lincolnshire Care Association.

“We were delighted to hear from Councillor Steve Clegg, the new portfolio holder for adult care at Lincolnshire County Council.

“And there are some exciting opportunities to be part of the neighbourhood health development in Lincolnshire working with Dr Sunil Hindocha, Clinical Director at NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board and colleagues from across the NHS.”

She added: “At our conference, nursing homes showed us how they are working to reduce the need for their residents to go to hospital.

“And the highlight of the day was hearing from Dr Jamie Read, Dean of the Lincoln Medical School. Care providers are thrilled to be able to support him as he brings his innovative approach to medical education to life.”

The guest speakers included:

Councillor Steve Clegg, Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Health, Lincolnshire County Council

Martin Samuels, Executive Director of Adult Care and Community Wellbeing, Lincolnshire County Council

Dr Sunil Hindocha, Medical Director, NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board

Prof Jamie Reed, Dean of the Lincoln Medical School and Professor of Medical Education

The conference featured a recorded interview with Deborah Sturdy, Chief Nurse, Adult Social Care, and ended with keynote seminar addressing the workforce landscape and changing employment in the sector.

About the Lincolnshire Care Association

The Lincolnshire Care Association is a not-for-profit organisation supporting adult care providers of domiciliary care, end of life care, learning disabilities, mental health, nursing homes, residential care homes, and supported living within the independent and voluntary sectors in Lincolnshire.

LinCA supports its members to get their voices heard, both locally and nationally, helping to provide better care across Lincolnshire.

It plays a key role in promoting a positive image of the care sector, ensuring there is quality and choice in the provision of care services in Lincolnshire.

Find out more by visiting linca.org.uk

1 . Contributed Practical demonstrations were an important part of the day! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Conference host Melvyn Prior Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The event at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln was well attended as usual Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The conference provided plenty of opportunities for networking Photo: Submitted