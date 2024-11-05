Connexin completes first stage of significant Project Gigabit contract

UK-based smart technology and digital provider Connexin has successfully completed the first stage of its Project Gigabit contract for the provision of hyperfast broadband to over 34,000 rural homes in Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire.

The £58 million contract, awarded in January 2024 by the UK government, will see Connexin roll out lightning-fast, reliable broadband to rural communities throughout Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire.

The rollout is part of Project Gigabit, a government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.

Connexin will soon move onto the build stage, which will see the first premises connected by early 2025. Connexin worked closely with the government, Nottinghamshire County Council and Lincolnshire County Council to efficiently complete stage one of the project on time and under budget.

Furqan Alamgir, CEO at Connexin, said: “As a company driven to improve lives through digital innovation, Connexin is delighted to be working with BDUK on bringing Ultrafast Connectivity to these hard-to-reach areas. This fibre network will not only offer significantly faster broadband speeds but will serve as a backbone for many other services to truly digitally enable rural Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire.“

Phoebe Smith, Managing Director at PATRIZIA, said: “We’re proud of Connexin’s approach to this partnership and pleased to be moving the project into the next stage. We are excited to be partnering with Connexin and the UK government to provide much needed access to faster and more reliable broadband services to the rural communities in Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire.”

As part of the contract, over 34,000 rural properties in hard-to-reach areas such as Kirkby in Ashfield, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Annesley, Wragby and Market Rasen will undergo a major digital upgrade with the introduction of Connexin’s full fibre to the premise (FTTP) broadband infrastructure. Residents and businesses will be able to benefit from gigabit-capable speeds.

Over a million homes, businesses and public buildings – mostly based in hard-to-reach locations – are now able to tap into lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband as a direct result of UK Government investment in network upgrades.