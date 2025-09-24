Construction and Engineering Week 2025 gets into full swing
Over three days (September 23 to 25) more than 1,500 school children, aged between 10 and 18 years, will get a hands-on introduction to vital trades such as carpentry, bricklaying, block paving, electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as virtual reality welding.
Now in its 21st year, Construction and Engineering Week aims to ignite passion and purpose in the next generation by delivering immersive, inclusive and impactful experiences that connect young people, educators and industry leaders.
Fifty companies from across the Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Humber regions are attending the event to showcase careers and trades in the construction and engineering industries with practical hands-on experiences. Many of the companies involved bring apprentices and trainees who attended the event when they were at school.
Children were enthusiastic about the trades and activities they tried at the event.
A Year 6 pupil from Welton St Mary’s Church of England Primary Academy was at the event yesterday and said: “It’s been fun and a really nice experience, finding out about all the different construction jobs.
“For one of the activities, we were learning how to saw the planks of wood to make a roof – it’s been hard work but fun! I’ve actually done it before. I sometimes help my dad saw planks of wood because he’s a builder. I’d definitely consider doing something like this when I’m older.”
Ryan Donohue from Lindum Group attended the event and said: “I think this event is great. It gets the children interacting, gets them talking, and gets them learning a little bit about the possible jobs and careers in the construction industry.
“The children we have seen today are in Year 6 and in their final year of primary school, so over the next couple of years they’re going to be thinking about what they want to do in life. If this gives them a bit of inspiration and encourages them to consider construction as a career path, then that can only be a good thing.
“It’s great for us as employers to engage with them, tell them about what we do and how we do it. If they enjoy it, then that’s even better!”
Free for primary and secondary schools to attend, the event is sponsored by the two Industry Training Boards for construction and engineering construction (CITB and ECITB) and is organised by the Lincoln Group Training Association (LGTA) and Abbey Access Training, in partnership with local employers. Event support sponsors include Lindum Group, ARCO, LineTrain and Greater Lincolnshire Careers Hub.
Tim Balcon, CEO of the Construction Industry Training Board, said: “It was inspiring and encouraging to see so many young people find such joy in learning about construction and engineering. It’s what Construction and Engineering Week is all about, and I want to extend a massive thank you to all the employers taking the time to showcase the industry and engage directly with young people that could be tomorrow’s workforce.
“In a time when construction skills are in such high demand, it is vital that we continue to create these opportunities to connect industry and education. The enthusiasm we’ve seen so far is a reminder of how important these events are in helping build the future workforce.”
Andrew Hockey, CEO of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board, said: “Construction and Engineering Week is a great example of collaboration, with the CITB and ECITB working in partnership with industry, training providers and schools to inspire the next generation.
“We would like to thank the event organisers, event support sponsors and all participating companies that organise the practical activities for the young people and give up their time voluntarily to provide these hands-on experiences – empowering future talent and shaping the workforce of tomorrow.”
Companies involved in Construction and Engineering Week 2025
Abbey Access Training
Action for Construction / Workforce Skills Support
Alpha Construction / Balfour Beatty
Anglian Water Education Team
Altrad
ARCO
Lincolnshire Highways Alliance / Colas / Balfour Beatty
Bowmer + Kirkland
Brook & Mayo
Harlaxton Engineering
Cadet Vocational College
CATCH
Construction Training Academy
Danaher & Walsh
Daniel Charles Construction
G F Tomlinson
Gelder Group
HETA
IHP Integrated Health Projects / VINCI Construction
Jointline
KAEFER
Keymer
KIER
Lincoln College
Lindum Group
Millstone Restoration Training
Morgan Sindall Property Services
National Grid
Orsted
Premier Access Scaffolding
RG Carter
Rase Steels
Rilmac Insulations / Asbestos
Rilmac Scaffolding
Riseholme College / Chandlers Farm Equipment
Royal Navy Attract
RSMA / Linetrain
Sunbelt
TEC Partnerships
TICA
TunnelSkills / BTSYM
UK Atomic Energies Authority
Ultimate Demolition Construction Services (UDCS) / National Demolition Training Group
Viridis Building Services
Waldeck Consulting
Wienerberger
WJ Group
Worley Field Services
YMCA