CorrBoard secures bronze award for wellbeing at work

As a member of the North Lincolnshire Healthy Workplace Award Scheme, CorrBoard UK, the independent sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has secured its first Bronze Wellbeing at Work accreditation.

The scheme, which was developed to recognise businesses that value a healthy workforce and commit to creating a healthy culture for their employees, provides CorrBoard with a more structured approach to wellbeing that has been implemented into the processes at the business.

Head of Operations at CorrBoard, Katie Woodward, comments: “We are very pleased to share that we have secured the Bronze Wellbeing at Work Award from the North Lincolnshire Healthy Workplace Scheme. While this is great recognition for our team and is testament to the work that we have done, it is just the start of our journey and is something that we want to integrate within our processes and our culture here at CorrBoard.”

Public Health Facilitator for North Lincolnshire Council, Elliott Stones, comments: “North Lincolnshire Council’s Public Health team is thoroughly delighted to announce that CorrBoard UK Ltd has been successful in achieving the bronze award criteria for the Healthy Workplace Award Scheme for year 2024.

“CorrBoard has demonstrated and achieved all the grading criteria with exemplary work, which has been required of them as members of the scheme, as well as going above and beyond for the health and wellbeing of its employees.

“The supporting evidence has been completed to the highest standard and has been a privilege to work with CorrBoard, supporting the business to achieve its bronze award this year. The speed in which this has been achieved is one of the fastest ever turnarounds from signing up and completing the full bronze award criteria, whilst also ensuring all work has been completed to the highest standards.

“The bronze award is a small token of recognition for the excellent work that has been completed, and the team at Corrboard should be extremely proud of how they have embraced working on the awards and the work that they have produced.”

CorrBoard is a privately owned, independent sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: www.corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.