Costa Coffee at Marshall’s Yard unveils a fresh new look

The new look Costa Coffee at Marshall's Yard

The much-loved Costa Coffee at Marshall’s Yard has a fresh new look following a major refurbishment that has transformed the popular two-storey coffee shop.

A key part of the Marshall’s Yard line-up since the centre opened in 2007, the store has been redesigned with a modern format.

The refreshed interior offers a warm and welcoming environment for customers to enjoy their coffee rituals, while a new counter layout improves flow and supports the team in delivering exceptional service.

Costa Coffee has also extended its lease at Marshall’s Yard through to 2032, securing its long-term presence in Gainsborough and supporting local jobs. The store currently employs 14 talented baristas, who enjoy serving the local community their favourite handcrafted Costa coffee, made with the iconic Mocha Italia signature taste.

The renewal highlights Costa Coffee’s confidence in the town, along with Vision Express and Holland & Barrett, who have also renewed their leases this year, and O2, which opened a new store at Marshall’s Yard in March.

Matt Harman, Regional Operations Director at Costa Coffee, said: “We’re excited to welcome customers back to our refreshed Marshall’s Yard Costa Coffee store. The store offers a relaxing, contemporary setting for the local community to enjoy, whether it’s a morning coffee or a lunchtime catch-up.”

Customer feedback at the Gainsborough store has been overwhelmingly positive, with visitors praising the store’s modern design and comfortable new feel.

Dransfield Properties’ Operations Director, Jodie Grundy, said: “Costa Coffee has been an important part of Marshall’s Yard since day one, and it’s fantastic to see this key store reimagined with such care and quality.

The company’s continued commitment through the lease renewal is great news for the centre and for Gainsborough, helping to safeguard local employment and further strengthen our retail line-up.”

Alongside the newly refurbished two-floor store, which overlooks the landscaped fountain area at Marshall’s Yard, customers can also enjoy Costa Coffee within Next, offering another convenient spot for shoppers.

The revitalised Costa Coffee is open seven days a week and ready to welcome customers for their favourite drinks in stylish new surroundings.

To keep up to date with news and events at Marshall’s Yard, visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk