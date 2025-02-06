Could 2025 be the year you raise a guide dog puppy? Charity calls on the people of Grantham to sign up as ‘Puppy Raisers’

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is asking the people of Grantham to take on the challenge of raising a guide dog puppy.

The charity’s volunteer Puppy Raisers look after its puppies for their first year, teaching them basic commands and introducing them to different social environments, with essential costs covered.

The role involves supporting a puppy, who moves into your home at around eight weeks of age, for 12-16 months, before they move out to begin their specialised guide dog training.

Guide Dogs needs more volunteers to join its nationwide team of Puppy Raisers this 2025 and has a particular need for homes for its pups in Grantham.

A guide dog puppy.

Anna Standing, Puppy Raising Operations Manager at Guide Dogs covering Grantham, said: “Being a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“Looking after one of our pups is a big commitment, and takes kindness and patience, but we provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped for the role.

“As a charity, we also pay for the essential costs involved too, including food and vet bills. If you’re interested in becoming a Puppy Raiser in Grantham and supporting us this New Year, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access training online and have an email address.

Last year, the average Guide Dogs’ litter size was 7.4.

Of the guide dog litters born in 2024, 52 percent were Golden Retriever cross Labradors, and 29 percent were pure Labradors. The charity also had two litters of Standard Poodle cross Labradors last year too.

To find out more about signing up as a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs, email [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.