Council and Colts kick off new plans for Boston’s Garfit’s Park

Garfit's Park, Boston

Boston Borough Council and Boston Colts Football Club have agreed a new lease for the future use of Garfit's Park, in a major boost for grassroots sports and youth development in the borough.

The move, which will mean the park becomes home for up to ten of the club's local junior teams, will also see the club have access to the pavilion at the site, to provide vital matchday and training facilities for those attending and playing each week.

The club will create personalised facilities displaying their colours and meeting the needs of players, officials and supports, including changing rooms, showers, kitchen space and a mini club house area.

Whilst there will be increased footballing presence at the park, the existing popular facilities at the site will remain available for the public to enjoy including the play area, multi-use games area and outdoor table tennis tables. The club has considered the need for wider public access to the park's car parking spaces for these facilities on matchdays and will have a staggered fixture list across its teams to help ensure this availability.

Councillor John Baxter, Boston Borough Council portfolio holder for assets and property, said: "I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to agree this lease with Boston Colts, providing the opportunity for one of our hard-working sports clubs in the borough to continue their crucial, positive work and to further grow and prosper.

"Access to quality, fun, social and affordable opportunities to get outdoors and get active is so important to our children and young people, and this new agreement between the council and the club will hopefully help protect and develop this, right in the heart of Boston, for many years to come."

Phil Mcallister, Boston Colts FC Chairman, said: "We're excited about the continued expansion of Boston Colts FC with the signing of the lease for Garfits Park to provide a new home for our youth players. This exciting project will provide a personalised and welcoming facility, complete with club colours, for our young players and opposition.

"The contained kitchen area means we can provide refreshments for players, parents and supporters, whilst working alongside the Football Foundation and Lincolnshire FA we have funding applications in for new goals across all age groups, and are undertaking inspections to get funding to improve the pitches.

"Boston Colts remain one of the most cost-effective clubs for players to play for, and continues its philosophy of providing a safe, affordable and enjoyable experience to keep young players active in sport.

"By securing this lease with Boston Borough Council we have increased our capacity to achieve this and look forward to continuing a good working relationship. Our thanks go to all the councillors and staff who have supported our application and we look forward to welcoming you along to a match soon."

More information about Boston Colts FC and how to get involved with the club can be found on their Facebook page, or by emailing [email protected].