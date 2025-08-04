Council calls asks residents if it has the right budget priorities

West Lindsey District Council offices. Photo: WLDC

West Lindsey District Council is inviting residents, businesses, and community members to share their views as part of the budget-setting process for the 2025 – 2026 financial year.

Every year, the council must agree a balanced budget - ensuring income matches expenditure.

The authority says this task has become increasingly challenging over the past decade due to significant reductions in government funding.

You can take part in the consultation by completing an online survey or by attending an in-person event:

Consultation Events:

- Saturday August 9 – Caistor Market (9am–2pm)

- Tuesday August 19 – Gainsborough Market (9am–2pm)

- Tuesday September 2 – Market Rasen Market (9am–2pm)

- Tuesday September 9 – Council Chamber, Guildhall, Gainsborough (6–8pm)

The consultation offers an opportunity for those who live or work in West Lindsey to review and comment on the council’s approach to balancing the budget, including views on the level of Council Tax. There is also space for general feedback.

Director of Finance and Assets (S151 officer), Peter Davy, urged people to take part in the consultation process and to put their views forward.

He said: “We want to ensure every voice is heard as we shape the future of our district. Our annual budget consultation is an opportunity for residents, businesses, and community groups to have their say on how we allocate resources.

“I encourage everyone to get involved as the consultation opens on August 4 – your input helps us make informed, transparent decisions that reflect the priorities of our community.”

The consultation closes at 9am on Monday September 15.

For any questions or queries, contact: [email protected]