Council considers hosting agreement for proposed nuclear waste facility in Theddlethorpe

The former gas terminal site at Theddlethorpe.

Council chiefs are considering a formal agreement to secure government investment if a nuclear waste facility is sited in Lincolnshire.

A report to Lincolnshire County Council’s executive next Tuesday (December 3) outlines that a hosting agreement between the authority, Nuclear Waste Services, East Lindsey District Council, and His Majesty’s Government would detail the significant infrastructure requirements if the government decides to locate its underground Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) at Theddlethorpe – between Mablethorpe and Saltfleet.

The former gas terminal in Theddlethorpe is one of three sites under consideration for the development, which is estimated to cost between £20 billion and £53 billion, potentially making it the largest planned infrastructure project in the UK.

The other two sites are in Cumbria — Mid Copeland and South Copeland. While those areas have a long-standing connection to the nuclear industry, Theddlethorpe is considered a ‘non-nuclear community’ due to the absence of a substantial nuclear sector in the region.

The report highlights a relevant example involving South Bruce Municipality in Canada and the Nuclear Waste Management Organisation, who have signed a ‘hosting agreement’. This agreement outlines what would happen if South Bruce decides to become a willing host and is selected for the NWMO project. The aim of the agreement is to ensure the project aligns with the community’s shared principles and supports them in making an informed decision through a referendum.

“A similar agreement would be pursued for the proposed Lincolnshire GDF to formalise the investment that will be made by government over and above anything that the developer would do for the practical operation of its site. Said ‘hosting agreement’ could be made between LCC, ELDC, Nuclear Waste Services, and HMG,” the report reads.

This agreement would need to be in place before a ‘test of public support’ process is carried out, which the council aims to hold no later than 2027.

The council’s requirements include significant investments in various areas:

Enhancing the wider strategic plan to protect the Lincolnshire coast from flooding.

Improving key routes, including the A1031, A157, A1104, and B1200, as well as roads in local towns.

Supporting bus and rail transport, along with rail freight, to ensure their viability in the area.

Upgrading local school infrastructure.

Establishing a sector-based training centre to help individuals and businesses secure jobs or contracts related to the GDF.

Providing a better and more reliable energy source for local communities, ensuring all energy infrastructure is developed without harming the visual environment.

Investing substantially in the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park to promote the environment and boost green tourism.

Delivering a programme to assist local businesses in growing as a result of the GDF, alongside significant investment in the area’s tourism sector.

In November, Simon Hughes, director of Nuclear Waste Services, stated that the NSW is conducting various studies – and is exploring other options for its proposed underground GDF. However, “no decisions” have yet been made.

Meanwhile, leaders from LCC and ELDC are maintaining a neutral stance on the proposed development, emphasising that the process remains in its early stages.

Coun Craig Leyland (Conservative), leader of ELDC, stated: “The council is part of the community partnership and is actively working with the local community to explore the impact the proposed geological disposal facility would have.

“Any plans for the facility will ultimately go through the test of public support. The council understands both sides of the argument and has listened to feedback from other similar facilities.

“The council remains neutral at this point in time, as much work needs to be undertaken to have a fuller picture of the proposals, and to understand the potential impacts for East Lindsey and its residents and businesses, before any decision is taken.”