Council has ‘no reason’ to refuse housing plans in flood-prone village

The site for 35 proposed houses on Station Road, Digby. Credit: Google

Housing plans have been approved in a village with a history of flooding problems – despite calls from residents to stop them.

Permission has been given for 35 homes in Digby, where homes were flooded in 2023’s Storm Babet.

Local people feared that any extra housing would exacerbate the problem.

However, North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee said they would almost certainly lose an appeal if they refused the application.

The plans for land off Station Road were submitted by Grainfield Developments Ltd, and were passed at a meeting on Tuesday (February 4).

Martin Elvin, who lives close to the site, told the committee: “Digby is a flood-prone area. We are classed as Zone 1 [the least at risk] but that doesn’t reflect the true amount of problems.

“Large numbers have also suffered with problems with the local sewerage system, which would be exacerbated by more homes.”

Councillor James Bourne, who sits on Digby Parish Council said: “This is a lovely village and we recognise it needs new development to survive. But before more is built, there must be a serious overhaul of infrastructure.

“This application seems to rely on regular inspections and maintenance to protect flooding – perhaps it’s not in the right place if it needs this?”

However Robert Doughty, speaking for the applicant, stated it wouldn’t increase the risk to existing local homes.

“The previous flooding has all been down to specific circumstances which the application site isn’t connected to, and this won’t worsen it in any way,” he said.

The site had been designated for 29 properties in the local housing plan.

Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind) said she felt “uneasy” about extra homes in a village with flooding problems.

Councillor Ian Carrington (Con) agreed: “Six less homes would arguably have been better, but they can be coped with.”

Several members said they did not see proof that this development would make flooding problems any worse.

Councillor Richard Wright (Con) said: “Flooding is an emotive subject which many of us see in our areas on a regular basis.

“But there’s no reason to refuse the application that will stand up to scrutiny [during an appeal]. It can’t be opinion-based.”

Twelve members of the committee voted in favour of the application, with one against and one abstaining.