Council Leader to represent Boston’s views on new District Joint Committee for the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral Combined County Authority

Boston Borough Council’s Leader will represent residents’ views on a committee being formed as part of the Lincolnshire Devolution process, which will ultimately give us the new Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral Combined County Authority (GLMCCA).

At last night’s Full Council meeting, councillors voted to support the creation of a District Joint Committee and appointed Councillor Anne Dorrian as the Borough’s representative.

Devolution is an arrangement where Central Government pass on certain powers and money to be controlled more locally for economic development, transport, skills and education.

The Greater Lincolnshire deal was agreed and progressed by the upper tier authorities, namely, Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council. They are ‘constituent members’, meaning they have a vote in decisions.

The seven District and Borough councils are non-constituent members and do not have a vote.

Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “The formation of a District Joint Committee is an important part of the process and all seven district and borough councils have taken the same paper through their Full Council. This gives us the mechanism to nominate four Leaders onto the MCCA and the same body will also nominate councillors onto whichever scrutiny committees are formed.

“I am aware that many local residents simply do not want to have an elected Mayor, especially one who can potentially put up their council tax, however, this was conceived by the previous Conservative government and the new Labour government seem to be going bigger and bolder with devolution plans. So, whether we want the new authority or not, it will be important to work with the new Mayor and the MCCA to ensure that we get the best deals we can for the residents of Boston Borough.”

The GLMCCA will come into existence by early 2025. An election for a Greater Lincolnshire Mayor will take place in May next year.