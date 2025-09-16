Council leaders call for urgent meeting with the Home Office over former RAF Scampton site

West Lindsey District Council has joined forces with council leaders from across the County to request clarity from the new minister of state for the Home Office on the future of RAF Scampton.

In a joint letter to MP Alex Norris, Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Cllr Jackie Brockway, Leader of City of Lincoln Council, Cllr Naomi Tweddle, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Cllr Sean Matthews, and the Mayor of Lincolnshire Dame Andrea Jenkyns, have called for an urgent meeting.

They want constructive dialogue, to understand the Government’s current position on the former RAF base. RAF Scampton has been at the centre of national discussions over the Home Office’s previous plans to use it for asylum accommodation. These plans were never delivered, being deemed unsuitable and not value for money by the Home Office, who scrapped the plans last year.

But as the Home Office begins to explore and revisit all military sites in a bid to close the asylum hotels nationwide, leaders say local communities, businesses, and residents deserve clarity about RAF Scampton’s future given its national historic significance, as well as acknowledging the impact on Greater Lincolnshire and their longer term aspirations for the area if the Home Office change their position again on the sites future.

Cllr Jackie Brockway, Leader of West Lindsey District Council said: “We are calling for urgent dialogue with the Home Office and stand ready to meet at the earliest opportunity. RAF Scampton is a nationally significant asset with the potential to play a vital role in the UK’s defence and security sector.

"Working with our development partner, Scampton Holdings Limited, West Lindsey District Council has a £300 million regeneration plan ready to deliver.

“However, local people and partners are left in limbo, with no certainty about what lies ahead for this important site. The Government need to engage with local authorities and ensure any decision about Scampton are in the best interests of our communities. Now is the time to accelerate the site’s disposal and unlock its potential - not revisit unsuitable proposals.”

The letter asks the new minister of state for the Home Office to meet council leaders to discuss the Government’s intentions and to establish a constructive dialogue moving forward.

Cllr Brockway continued: “Since 2023 authorities across the public sector in Lincolnshire have made it plainly clear that this site is wholly unsuitable for asylum accommodation. Home Office officials stood the site down last year, cited escalating costs resulting in poor value for money because of the sites unsuitability for this use.

“There is a viable and deliverable alternative plan for this site. The site represents a significant asset to the UK’s defence and security sector, with the airfield, related technical areas and accommodation affording significant opportunity to contribute both to national security and the governments mission to transform the defence sector into ‘an engine for growth.

“The opportunity here is unique and we are ready to move at pace and work with the government to deliver a project that aligns with both national priorities and the aspirations of local communities.”