Council submits bid for Artificial Intelligence Growth Zone to create thousands of jobs

The government should designate the district as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Zone, according to the North Lincolnshire Council.

According to the report, this may result in the creation of around 10,000 new construction jobs, 1,200 new jobs on the job site, and an additional 4,000 industrial jobs that would be protected by supply chain opportunities.

As per the council, an AI Growth Zone would bring 1.5 gigawatts of AI processing capacity and £15 billion in private company investment to Northern Lincolnshire, thereby boosting local and national industries.

It makes the case that the region is "uniquely positioned" to draw in this potential because of its trained workforce, industrial base, and the fact that it produces 20% of the UK's total electricity, including 27% of its offshore wind.

Artificial Intelligence Growth

Four significant locations are still in the planning stages, while Humber Tech Park, a £3 billion project, has already received approval. Approximately 400 jobs will be created with the construction of Humber Tech Park, the UK's first dedicated AI training data center, on property close to the A180 south of South Killingholme. A second location is on vacant land at the Scunthorpe mill of British Steel. As it continues to work with British Steel to bring further investment on surplus land on the 300-acre site, the council claims that thousands of green jobs will be generated.

Later this year, the remaining two sites—which are still in the early stages of development—will be unveiled. On the AI Growth Zone, North Lincolnshire Council is collaborating with Greystoke, a high-tech infrastructure planning company.

"There is a huge opportunity to create thousands of better paid jobs here in North Lincolnshire, attracting innovative technology companies that will provide a positive future for local residents and their families," stated Councillor Rob Waltham, the council's leader.

"With these new employment opportunities, I truly want to provide young people with opportunities. They frequently relocate to larger cities, but with this investment, they could stay with their families and contribute to the development of a robust and expanding tech industry right here in our community.

"We already have a history of completing these projects with The Humber Tech Park's approval. This is an unprecedented investment in our region, and it will serve as a draw for additional high-tech companies looking to locate in North Lincolnshire.

"Sites for these amazing initiatives, notably on property at British Steel in Scunthorpe, have been secured because we want to take full advantage of this.

"We are committed to utilising our engineering skills and capabilities locally into the future while leveraging the green and high-tech opportunities available globally."

"Northern Lincolnshire AI Growth Zone will supercharge the UK's AI capability and can be rolled out rapidly and at great scale," said Sam Matthew, director of Humber Tech Park and chief operating officer of Greystoke.

With over 1.5 gigawatts of AI processing power, it will open up exciting new business prospects for both domestic and regional sectors.

"North Lincolnshire is the perfect place for an AI Growth Zone because of its significant energy infrastructure and broad skill base."

