Councillor Barrie Pierpoint becomes 490th Mayor of Boston Borough

Councillor Barrie Pierpoint has been elected to serve as Boston Borough Council's 490th Worshipful Mayor.

Cllr Pierpoint was proposed by Cllr Anne Dorrian, Leader of the Council and seconded by Cllr Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader, at the Council's Annual General Meeting on Monday 19th May 2025.

In accepting the great honour, he said he is committed to being a “People’s Mayor”.

He said: “It is a privilege and a duty that I take to heart as I am deeply committed with passion, dedication, respect and integrity to carry out my entrusted Mayoral duties for this coming year.”

He paid tribute to outgoing Mayor, Cllr Helen Staples, for her hard work and dedication to the role over the last 12 months. He said he is committed to building upon the strong community foundation Cllr Staples has set.

He added: “During my Mayoral year, I will always strive to be a voice for the people of Boston, whether in the Council, within our local businesses, our schools, neighbourhoods and all the four corners of our borough.

“I will work tirelessly to support initiatives that promote economic growth, improve public services and make Boston a safe and welcoming place for all. But my vision for Boston goes beyond just policies and programmes, it’s about creating a town and borough where everyone feels heard, valued and connected.

“It is about making sure that every resident, no matter their background or circumstances, has the chance to reach their fullest potential.”

He thanked his family, friends and colleagues for their support and encouragement in taking on the civic duty.

Cllr Pierpoint is well known across Boston Borough as well as the wider region for his community, charity, business and Councillor work.

Over a 15-year period within his career, he served as Chief Executive for a number of high-profile professional football clubs including Leicester City, Bradford, Portsmouth and Boston United.

He also owned and ran a successful Advertising, Marketing and PR agency, he was Chairman of Lincolnshire Sports Partnership and Chairman of Boston Community Transport. He has also been a Non-Executive Director of an NHS Hospital Trust and a Commercial Radio Station. He still is a Non-Executive Director of a local business too.

He is now a business and management consultant with clients across the East Midlands as well as a personal one to one coach for university graduates in business, management and leadership. He has also published autobiographies for former professional football players and managers.

Barrie has lived in the Borough for 17 years and was previously elected on to the Council from 2015-2019 where he served as Deputy Mayor in 2018. Following a four-year break from the council, he was elected to serve Stainland ward in the May 2023 elections.

He enjoys sports, playing ten-pin bowling, going to the cinema, theatre, dining out and helping other people less fortunate than himself in their communities.

Cllr Pierpont’s relative, Pamela Love, will support him as Mayoress. Cllr Patricia Marson was appointed Deputy Mayor and Donna Gross Deputy Mayoress.

Cllr Pierpoint will be supporting a number of local projects, charities and good causes that will benefit Boston people throughout his Mayoral year.

The Mayor is also looking for volunteers to join his working fundraising committee and be part of his community programme. Interested please your details to his email as stated below.

If you represent an organisation, group or charity which needs a new piece of equipment, launch a new service or are fundraising for something in particular and wish to be considered for his nominated community projects, please contact Cllr Pierpoint with some initial details on your cause to [email protected]

More details on the Mayor’s chosen causes and how to apply will be available soon.