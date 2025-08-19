Countdown to Lincolnshire landmark’s “unmissable” Summer Open House this August Bank Holiday

The scenic gardens at Harlaxton Manor

Harlaxton Manor’s Summer Open House is back by popular demand this weekend after last year’s “roaring success”

Later this week, the historic Grade I listed Harlaxton Manor will welcome visitors for its much-loved Summer Open House over the August Bank Holiday weekend - the latest in a series of special heritage events running into the autumn.

On Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August, the renowned Harlaxton Manor will open its gates for a rare opportunity for the public to explore the Grade I listed building’s stunning formal gardens and its mesmerising interior.

With its incredible architecture, majestic gardens and interior design that is rich with both heritage and elegance, Harlaxton Manor is normally closed to the public, making this bank holiday opportunity all the more special.

Situated near the borders of Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire just off the A1, the Manor will host live music from a classically trained pianist, as well as traditional fun-filled games set on the dazzling grounds of Harlaxton Manor.

The one-of-a-kind building itself, which has featured in numerous TV and film productions, and which is also a spectacular wedding venue, weaves a combination of Elizabethan, Jacobean and Baroque architecture to create one of the most impressive landmark locations in the entire country.

Dr Holly Carter, Director and Dean of Harlaxton College said:

“We are so excited to bring back the Summer Open House at Harlaxton Manor this August Bank Holiday weekend, following the roaring success of last year’s event. It is sure to be an unmissable two days for all the family to enjoy, offering an exclusive opportunity to become immersed in the picturesque scenery of the estate.

“If it is history or the great outdoors that piques your interest, Harlaxton Manor offers something for everyone with its Summer Open House and Gardens, so get the picnics packed and enjoy a blissful day out under a truly memorable backdrop of one of Lincolnshire’s proudest historic landmarks. We will have gorgeous live music and light refreshments available throughout the day, and we can’t wait to welcome you this August.”

Built in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor has had many different uses over the years, from a trench warfare and artillery school to an esteemed stately home, a retreat for the Society of Jesus, to the home of an eccentric, seance-hosting businesswoman who saved the building from demolition. Its present day use is that of a British campus for the American University of Evansville, known as Harlaxton College.

With free car parking, tickets to Harlaxton Manor’s Summer Open House start from just £8.50. Entry is £15 per adult, £8.50 for children and £13 for concessions, with family tickets (for two adults and three children) available for £40, under 2s are complimentary.

With the Summer Open House now just days away, advance booking is strongly recommended. Tickets are available at www.tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or by calling 01476 403000. And for history lovers, Harlaxton’s next event - a nostalgic 1940s Open Day on 4th-5th October-will bring the manor’s wartime past to life with vintage music, fashion, and family activities.

For more information, to see pricing and book your place for the Summer Open House, visit www.tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or call 01476 403000.