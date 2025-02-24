Countryside Lincs set to showcase Lincolnshire food, farming and countryside

The Lincolnshire Showground’s favourite family day out takes place on Sunday 6th April 2025

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Countryside Lincs will return to the Lincolnshire Showground this spring, offering an action-packed day filled with fun for all the family.

Taking place on Sunday 6th April between 10am and 4pm, the event promises fantastic displays and demonstrations, as well as interactive activities and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can marvel at performances from The Trickstars - as seen on Britain’s Got Talent- and new for 2025 is the Equine Display Area, featuring displays from Cleethorpes and Grimsby Riding for the Disabled and The Pony Club.

Countryside Lincs

The Equine Display Area will also offer a meet and greet with Tinkerbell the Mini Pony, as well as the chance to watch the NCPA Spring Pony Show.

For those wanting to get hands-on, there will be free interactive indoor activities taking place in the EPIC and EXO Centre, including cookery workshops and traditional craft activities such as spinning and weaving. Children can also enjoy tractor and trailer rides, circus skills, livestock displays, animal handling and an Easter trail.

Hosted by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), the event aims to educate young minds about Lincolnshire food, farming and countryside to foster a deeper understanding of where our food comes from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Crust, Head of Charity at the Lincolnshire Showground, said:

Countryside Lincs

“We can’t wait to welcome everybody to Countryside Lincs 2025. We had a record attendance at the event last year and we’re hoping that this year will be even bigger and better!

“We have lots of activities for families to get involved with across our eight indoor and outdoor zones, and visitors will even have the chance to take a selfie with our brand-new Lincolnshire Show tractor as we count down the days until the 140th Lincolnshire Show on 18th and 19th June.

“A jam-packed day filled with animals, activities, experiences and entertainment for all the family, it’s an event not to be missed!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance tickets are available to purchase online now, priced at £12 per adult, £6 per child (under 2’s go free) and £34 for a family of five. Booking fees apply.

Countryside Lincs

On-the-day tickets are priced at £15 per adult, £8 per child (under 2’s go free) and £40 for a family of five.

To find out more about Countryside Lincs and to purchase tickets, visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/countryside-lincs.

For the latest news and information about Countryside Lincs, follow @Lincsshowground on Instagram, @LincolnshireShowground on Facebook, @lincs.showground on TikTok, @LincsShowground on X and @LincsShowground on YouTube.