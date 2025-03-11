Crazy golf in Market Place

The crazy golf course will be laid out in the Market Place.

Government funding will see a crazy golf course laid on for a day in Sleaford Market Place towards the end of this month.

A grant from North Kesteven District Council using UK Shared Prosperity Fund money has helped Ryan and Hollie Blankley of Watergate Yard towards the cost of purchasing the nine-hole course, which they are calling Yard Putz.

Hollie explained that the council has plans to support businesses with ideas for future events to make the most of the newly renovated space and the grant helped with the cost.

"There is nothing in Sleaford currently like this and it would be a perfect fit for the Market Place,” she said.

The first crazy golf event will be outside between Aanatolia and the market Place Cafe, on March 29 from 11am to 3pm. Admission is £5 per group of four, just turn up and pay to play, with all money going to local sport charity, the Junior Sports Programme, which supports youth sports across the county.

“Hopefully the weather will be kind,” said Hollie, “But if not we will bring it upstairs inside The Yard venue.

"We have invited Waffle and Chill and other business in the Market Place to put on special offers as well.”

On the day there will be free fruit for the children, free face painting, a snack stand selling treats, and the bar will be open up in The Yard Venue.

They plan to hold further crazy golf events later in the year