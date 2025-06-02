Creative spirits shine at Humberston care home with wartime collage project

The session, supported by care home colleagues, friends of the home, and Wayne Dube, a dedicated work experience student, encouraged residents to express their creativity while reflecting on memories of the past.

Using a mix of colours and painting techniques, residents carefully contributed to different elements of the collage, showcasing both their imagination and teamwork.

The resulting artwork is now proudly displayed in the home, serving as a lasting reminder of the residents’ creativity and the joy of shared experiences.

Nicola Walker, HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home Manager, said: “It was wonderful to see everyone so engaged and proud of what they were creating. Art offers such a valuable outlet for expression and connection for our residents – and today was a perfect example of that.”

