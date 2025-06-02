Creative spirits shine at Humberston care home with wartime collage project

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:48 BST
Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home in Humberston, Lincolnshire, spent a meaningful and creative Monday afternoon bringing history to life through art, as they worked together to create a vibrant wartime collage.

The session, supported by care home colleagues, friends of the home, and Wayne Dube, a dedicated work experience student, encouraged residents to express their creativity while reflecting on memories of the past.

Using a mix of colours and painting techniques, residents carefully contributed to different elements of the collage, showcasing both their imagination and teamwork.

The resulting artwork is now proudly displayed in the home, serving as a lasting reminder of the residents’ creativity and the joy of shared experiences.

Nicola Walker, HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home Manager, said: “It was wonderful to see everyone so engaged and proud of what they were creating. Art offers such a valuable outlet for expression and connection for our residents – and today was a perfect example of that.”

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall taking part in creative arts session

1. Contributed

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall taking part in creative arts session Photo: Submitted

Resident at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall taking part in creative arts session

2. Contributed

Resident at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall taking part in creative arts session Photo: Submitted

Resident at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall taking part in creative arts session

3. Contributed

Resident at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall taking part in creative arts session Photo: Submitted

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall taking part in creative arts session

4. Contributed

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall taking part in creative arts session Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsLincolnshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice