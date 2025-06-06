Crematorium’s heartwarming partnership with county day care service

Lea Fields Crematorium has launched a new partnership with Lincolnshire County Council Adult Care to recycle floral tributes into sustainable, hand-crafted confetti.

Each confetti bag is hand-filled by individuals attending Lincolnshire County Council’s Adult Care centres. This offers an opportunity for individuals to use their skills, gifts and talents to have purpose in their life and to contribute to their community. All participation is strictly voluntary and a means of funding extras such as sailing trips, short breaks, and other enriching experiences.

Until now, uncollected flowers left at the crematorium were respectfully composted after seven days. Through this new initiative, Lincolnshire County Council Adult Care have the opportunity to collect these flowers before they are composted.

The petals are carefully dehydrated and turned into beautiful confetti for weddings and celebrations.

Cllr Stephen Bunney Chair of West Lindsey District Council Environment and Sustainability Working Group said the initiative is another great example of the dedication of the crematorium supporting the community and the environment.

He said: “This is a shining example of sustainability in action. It gives people a chance to contribute positively to both the environment and the well-being of others. Initiatives like this highlight how we can reduce waste, foster creativity, and support those in our communities who need it most. We hope to see more projects like this flourish.

This compassionate reuse of flowers also supports Lea Fields Crematorium’s ongoing environmental efforts. The site received the Greener Globe Gold Award in March, recognising its dedication to eco-friendly practices.

Deborah Balsdon, Crematorium Manager said: “This initiative is not only a beautiful way to repurpose flowers, but also a meaningful way to support our local community. “We are proud to be working with Lincolnshire County Council to ensure that tributes left in remembrance can continue to bring joy and meaning to others. It aligns perfectly with our values and our Greener Globe Award commitment to sustainability.”

Cllr Steve Clegg, executive member for adult care and public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is a really rewarding project for our day centre users, and it’s great that we’re able to do something positive with the flowers instead of simply composting them. I’m pleased we’ve been able to work with the crematorium to make this happen.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s Day Care Service welcomes donations of flowers at the designated drop-off point:

Market Rasen – The Old Station, Chapel Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3AQ.

The Hastings Centre, North Warren Road, Gainsborough, DN21 2TU