Crowdfunding workshop announced as East Lindsey Investment Fund boosts support for local projects

The South & East Lincolnshire Crowd has opened its next round of funding, offering even greater support for community-led initiatives across Boston, East Lindsey, and South Holland.

East Lindsey District Council has recently increased its contribution to the scheme by an additional £40,000, bringing the total available funding across the three areas to £130,000 with the help of the East Lindsey Investment Fund.

This funding initiative is designed to support projects that improve the mental and physical health of residents, enhance lives through events and activities, and build stronger, more connected communities.

It also aims to tackle challenges such as poverty, ill health, and social isolation, while investing in vital community facilities and increasing physical activity levels.

Projects in Boston and South Holland can apply for a maximum pledge of £5,000, covering up to 50% of their crowdfunding target. Projects in East Lindsey are now eligible for up to £10,000, covering up to 60% of their target. The deadline to apply for this round of funding is 22 October 2025.

To help applicants prepare and succeed, an in-person crowdfunding workshop will be held on Thursday, September 17 from 2pm to 3.30pm.

This session will provide valuable insights into the funding available, guidance on creating a compelling project, and support for running a successful crowdfunding campaign. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join interactive breakout rooms for tailored advice.

Cllr Sarah Devereux , Portfolio Holder for Partnerships at East Lindsey District Council, said: “The additional £40,000 investment from the East Lindsey Investment Fund is a real vote of confidence in the power of community-led projects.

“Through the South & East Lincolnshire Crowd, we’ve already seen five community buildings refurbished, new events launched, and a rise in volunteer opportunities.

“This funding boost from East Lindsey Investment Fund will help even more local groups bring their ideas to life and continue building stronger, healthier, and more connected communities.

“I highly encourage anyone who is interested in the new round of funding to come along to the workshop session.”

Registration for the workshop is now open. For more information or to register, please visit the event page.

If you have any questions or accessibility requirements, please contact [email protected]