L-R Rihanna, 9, Paris, 3 and Devon, 7, Finley of Navenby join Santa at the tree lights switch-on.L-R Rihanna, 9, Paris, 3 and Devon, 7, Finley of Navenby join Santa at the tree lights switch-on.
L-R Rihanna, 9, Paris, 3 and Devon, 7, Finley of Navenby join Santa at the tree lights switch-on.

Crowds come out for village’s tree lights and market

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:10 BST
Crowds of families turned out to see the annual switch-on of the Christmas tree lights in Navenby and enjoy the market and late night shopping event on Friday.

The evening saw the village streets teaming with people eager to cheer the tree light switch on by Santa outside the Methodist Church, heralded by a noisy tractor convoy festooned with festive lights courtesy of Harmston Young Farmers Club.

Sadly the Christmas tree was blown down over the weekend by Storm Bert but it was quickly re-installed.

Shops and businesses opened late for the occasion and over 40 stalls were located at sites including the Methodist Church, behind the pubs, Robin Rose Bakes and at Mrs Smith’s Cottage.

The RAF Waddington Voluntary Band and the Hungate Singers both perform festive songs and there were children’s performances and activities at St Peter’s Church.

Crowds attend the tree lights switch on at Navenby Methodist Church.

1. mssp-27-11-24-navenby xmas DSCN0099-CEN.JPG

Crowds attend the tree lights switch on at Navenby Methodist Church. Photo: AH

Illuminated tractors parade through Navenby for the Christmas market event.

2. mssp-27-11-24-navenby xmas DSCN0086-CEN.JPG

Illuminated tractors parade through Navenby for the Christmas market event. Photo: AH

RAF Waddington Voluntary Band.

3. mssp-27-11-24-navenby xmas DSCN0072-CEN.JPG

RAF Waddington Voluntary Band. Photo: AH

Charlie Marshall of Welbourn with Olaf the snowman on her handmade crafts stall in Navenby Methodist Church.

4. mssp-27-11-24-navenby xmas DSCN0069-CEN.JPG

Charlie Marshall of Welbourn with Olaf the snowman on her handmade crafts stall in Navenby Methodist Church. Photo: AH

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Storm Bert
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice