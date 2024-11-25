Crowds come out for village’s tree lights and market

The evening saw the village streets teaming with people eager to cheer the tree light switch on by Santa outside the Methodist Church, heralded by a noisy tractor convoy festooned with festive lights courtesy of Harmston Young Farmers Club.
Sadly the Christmas tree was blown down over the weekend by Storm Bert but it was quickly re-installed.
Shops and businesses opened late for the occasion and over 40 stalls were located at sites including the Methodist Church, behind the pubs, Robin Rose Bakes and at Mrs Smith’s Cottage.
The RAF Waddington Voluntary Band and the Hungate Singers both perform festive songs and there were children’s performances and activities at St Peter’s Church.