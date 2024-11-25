Crowds come out for village’s tree lights and market

The evening saw the village streets teaming with people eager to cheer the tree light switch on by Santa outside the Methodist Church, heralded by a noisy tractor convoy festooned with festive lights courtesy of Harmston Young Farmers Club.

Sadly the Christmas tree was blown down over the weekend by Storm Bert but it was quickly re-installed.

Shops and businesses opened late for the occasion and over 40 stalls were located at sites including the Methodist Church, behind the pubs, Robin Rose Bakes and at Mrs Smith’s Cottage.

The RAF Waddington Voluntary Band and the Hungate Singers both perform festive songs and there were children’s performances and activities at St Peter’s Church.

1 . mssp-27-11-24-navenby xmas DSCN0099-CEN.JPG Crowds attend the tree lights switch on at Navenby Methodist Church. Photo: AH

2 . mssp-27-11-24-navenby xmas DSCN0086-CEN.JPG Illuminated tractors parade through Navenby for the Christmas market event. Photo: AH

3 . mssp-27-11-24-navenby xmas DSCN0072-CEN.JPG RAF Waddington Voluntary Band. Photo: AH

4 . mssp-27-11-24-navenby xmas DSCN0069-CEN.JPG Charlie Marshall of Welbourn with Olaf the snowman on her handmade crafts stall in Navenby Methodist Church. Photo: AH