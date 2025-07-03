Cycling club celebrates 60 years with fun day

Held on Saturday June 28 at Sleaford Rugby Club, it was hailed as a great success by the club with over 150 people turning up to join in the activities, look at all the club memorabilia and catch up with old friends.

Among them were 50 ex members including some from the original meeting 60 years ago, through the 60s and 70s and up to today.

Cycling club chairman, Rob Frisby, commented: “I spent time talking to some of them on the day listening to some past stories and how happy they were to see the success of our club today was very appreciated.”

He thanked everyone that helped on the day and those that turned up to make it a success.

“To see toddlers trying a balance bike for the first time through to 90-year-olds chatting about the good old days the day couldn’t have gone better,” said Rob.

The day was kicked off with well attended 60km, 60 mile and a 60 min club rides in the morning starting and finishing at the rugby club.

Sleaford Wheelers Go-Ride organised family activities at the fun day including an off road TT/CX race and obstacle course. Focus Rides brought jump ramps and air bags, ensuring fun for adults and children. Plus a chance to have a go on various bikes, rollers and a virtual race.

Sally Cragg, the club’s Welfare Officer and Secretary for Sleaford Wheelers Go-Ride, said: “The jump bag was a great success with members from our young Go Riders to one of our long standing members Chris Close having an attempt at it.”

1 . SWCC 60th birthday-206.jpg Daredevil stunts were tried. Photo: Richard Howes Photography Photo: Richard Howes Photography

2 . SWCC 60th birthday-Jo Howes.jpg Stunts by Jo Howes on the jump ramp and bag. Photo: Richard Howes Photography Photo: Richard Howes Photography

3 . SWCC 60th birthday-Chris Close.jpg Chris Close gets airborne on the jump ramp. Photo: Richard Howes Photography Photo: Richard Howes Photography