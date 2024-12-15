Dance 10 students in Oxfordshire achieve 100% pass rate in bbodance exams for 24th consecutive year

100% Exam Pass Rate for 24 Years

Dance 10 continue their 100% dance exam pass rate for over 24 years with dance association bbodance.

Ofqual regulated Examination results indicate the standard achieved by students. They are open to all and are a fantastic way to develop confidence, artistry, musicality and for students to realise their potential. Higher level examinations with bbodance even carry UCAS points, which can be used for when applying to university.

We’d like to congratulate the students who took their dance exams this year along with a short achievement descriptor to highlight their result:

Primary Ballet

Grade 5 Ballet students, Jorja Weir, Christina Holmes, Eloise Davies Goddard, and Chloe Liao who took her Grade 5 Performance Award all obtained high Merits meaning that they all showed clear appropriate knowledge and skill for the level.

Grade 5 Tap student Penny Lynn obtained a Distinction meaning she showed excellent achievement against most of the assessment criteria.

Grade 3 Tap student Lillie Dee Noble obtained and Distinction whilst Anna Leigh Noble, Elsie Lamond and Evie Allman obtained high Merits.

Grade 2 Ballet student Lillie Dee Noble obtained a Distinction and Lyla Osbourne who took her Grade 2 Performance Award obtained a Distinction, Anna Leigh Noble, Elsie Lamond obtained high Merits, Lily Hurst obtained a Merit in her Grade 2 Performance Award and Evie Allman obtained a Pass.

Grade 1 student Martha Ward was awarded a Distinction Star, this achievement means that the candidate surpasses all expectations for the level with outstanding technique and is the highest achievement you can obtain. Rosie Flett and Brooke Bramhall obtained a Distinction. Bethanie Liao, Isebel Liao, Matilda Hyde, Claudia Vear and Bertie Burné all obtained high Merits.

Primary Ballet students Olivia Clark was awarded a Distinction, Lukas Harris, Alice Bussey, Norah Marshall, Isabella Holloway, Daisy Bryan, Merryn Lamond, Martha Wright all obtained high Merits.

Pre Primary Ballet students Emily Holmes, Georgia Nicholls and Azalea Bryan obtained Merits and Elsie Tomley and Martha Smith obtained a Pass.

We would also like to congratulate Ellie Baxter, Erin Jeffery and Zara Gotts who obtained their Level 4: Dance Teaching Diploma with bbodance.