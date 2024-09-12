‘Dancing Queens’ second time under the stars for Sue Ryder in memory of loved one

A woman from Stamford and more than 20 of her friends and family will join the hundreds of walkers stepping out at this year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough to celebrate the life of someone special.

42-year-old Lucy Cowlishaw will be walking in memory of her mum Sue Cowlishaw as part of a group affectionately known as the Dancing Queens, a nod to her mum’s love for iconic pop group Abba. This will be the second time the team will take part in the event, which this year takes place on the evening of Saturday 5 October 2024, fulfilling her mum’s wish that the family support Sue Ryder just as the charity had supported her in the final months of her life. “Mum had Motor Neurone Disease and was cared for by my dad at home but spent three occasions, a couple of weeks each time, being cared for by staff at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice until she passed away in July last year,” shared Lucy. “The care Sue Ryder provided in the hospice and at home throughout the final few months of her life changed everything. Dad had been caring for Mum 100% of the time, it had become second nature, but he was 68 and had suffered a major heart attack a few years before. “Sue Ryder sorted everything, Mum and Dad didn’t have to think about a thing, it was a weight off all our shoulders and had an incredibly positive impact on Mum, and our family. “Mum had always said she wanted to die at home and after her first visit to the hospice, she decided that’s where she wanted to be at the end,” Lucy added. Not only did the care Sue Ryder provided leave a lasting impression on Sue but for Lucy too. “I expected the hospice to be all doom and gloom, but it wasn’t like that. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is stunning, and everyone is so lovely. Mum had everything she needed. The rooms there are wonderful too and there was a door straight out onto the garden so we could step outside. “Shortly after Mum arrived at the hospice for the first time it was her birthday, and the staff gave us a cake – they helped make it a lovely day during a difficult time. The care Sue Ryder provides is free too which is just unbelievable really,” Lucy added. It was three months after Sue died that Lucy and a group of more than 20 friends and family signed up to take part in Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough in her memory. “Once you have had the funeral of a loved one it’s like the end; the flowers and cards stop coming to the door and life goes on, so it was nice to have the hike to all come together again, share silly stories of Mum and have a day which is dedicated to her. “The warm-up was just so much fun. Mum and I used to do Zumba classes together before she became unwell, so it was meaningful to start the hike in that way. Some of the group chose to stop at the 5k mark, but most of us carried on right to the end of the 10k – it’s your choice. “The route is beautifully lit and there was a chance to place a star in memory of Mum too. It’s not a race, no one is in a rush to get to the end you can take it at your own pace and for me it was nice to talk to friends I hadn’t seen for a while along the way. It was just a lovely thing to do!” Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough, kindly sponsored by Cultura Place, will be back at Ferry Meadows Country Park on the evening of Saturday 5 October 2024, and it is hoped that hundreds of walkers will gather their friends, family, and colleagues in support of the charity’s night lit walk. “You don’t need to have known someone who has been cared for by Sue Ryder to take part, it’s just a nice event to do with friends and family anyway, but for me, it meant so much that my friends and family joined myself and my Dad to remember Mum. “I would say to anyone thinking of signing up do it, have some fun, celebrate someone special, and of course help raise some money for an incredible case,” Lucy added. Sign up today at sueryder.org/StarlightPeterborough or contact the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice fundraising team via email [email protected] or by calling 01733 225 999. Standard tickets start from £20 per adult. If you can’t join us on the hike but still want to be part of this incredible event, we are looking for volunteers to support our Starlight Hike. Contact the fundraising team for more information.