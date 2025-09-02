Dangerous crossroads which has seen ‘accident after accident’ could get traffic lights
The Metheringham crossroads – where the A15 meets Heath Lane – is one of the five worst areas in the county for accidents.
A study by Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has recommended that four-way traffic lights are installed at the busy junction.
Drivers on Heath Lane are often forced to wait for long periods to pull out onto the A15, or make risky manoeuvres. A man in his 60s was killed in a crash on the crossroads in 2024.
Councillor Fran Pembery (Con), who represents Metheringham on the parish council and North Kesteven District Council, said people are “desperate” for improvements.
“That junction is absolutely lethal. It’s not just now and again – it’s all the time. There’s accident after accident,” she said.
“It’s a shortcut to better roads, so most people use it regularly. But the A15 is so busy, and the junction is particularly bad in the morning and late afternoon.”
Tony Swinn welcomed the proposal, but said motorists also need to take more care.
“I think part of the problem is people need to be more patient there,” he said.
“Sometimes you have a nervous driver who takes a while to pull out of the junction, which creates a queue of five or six cars. They get impatient and don’t look properly when they get to the front.
“It is a bad junction, and hopefully traffic lights will save a few lives. But people should use more care and common sense too.”
A Metheringham couple who asked not be named said: “Try not to use it if we can help it. It’s about time something was done.
“We would rather turn left and go a few miles extra than try to turn across traffic.”
Gwen Burbage from Dorrington said that traffic lights were “a good idea – I don’t often go that way if I can help it.”
Lincolnshire County Council is currently drawing up detailed decisions for the scheme, according to a report coming before the Highways and Transport committee next week.